The Global Solar PV Backsheet Market is forecast to grow by $1503.88 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.75% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Solar PV Backsheet Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05731036/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the solar PV backsheet market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing use of thin-film solar PV modules, declining cost of solar power generation, and supportive government policies and regulations.



The solar pv backsheet market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Fluoropolymer

• Non-fluoropolymer



By End-user

• Utility

• Commercial

• Residential



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing adoption of half-cut cell modules as one of the prime reasons driving the solar PV backsheet market growth during the next few years. Also, increased adoption of microgrids and advances in power electronics used in solar PV systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the solar PV backsheet market covers the following areas:

• Solar PV backsheet market sizing

• Solar PV backsheet market forecast

• Solar PV backsheet market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading solar PV backsheet market vendors that include 3M Co., Agfa Gevaert NV, Arkema Group, COVEME Spa, Cybrid Technologies Inc., DUNMORE Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., FLEXcon Co. Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co Ltd, Jolywood (Suzhou) Sunwatt Co Ltd, Koninklijke DSM NV, KREMPEL GmbH, Mitsubishi Corp., Nippon Light Metal Holdings Co. Ltd., Targray Technology International Inc., Tomark Worthen LLC, Toppan Printing Co Ltd, Toray Industries Inc., and Toyobo Co. Ltd. Also, the solar PV backsheet market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05731036/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________