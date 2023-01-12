The Global Low-Voltage MOSFET Market is forecast to grow by $1851.7 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.89% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Low-Voltage MOSFET Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05731027/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the low-voltage MOSFET market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased investments in data centers, increasing use of electronics in automobiles, and increased demand for longer battery life in portable consumer devices.



The low-voltage MOSFET market is segmented as below:

By Type

• 41-150 V MOSFET

• 0-40 V MOSFET



By Application

• Consumer electronics

• IT and telecommunication

• Automotive

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing investment in smart city projects as one of the prime reasons driving the low-voltage MOSFET market growth during the next few years. Also, growing investment in solar energy and increasing focus on high-speed network connectivity will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the low-voltage MOSFET market covers the following areas:

• Low-voltage MOSFET market sizing

• Low-voltage MOSFET market forecast

• Low-voltage MOSFET market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading low-voltage MOSFET market vendors that include Advanced Linear Devices Inc., Allegro MicroSystems Inc., Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd., Diodes Inc., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., IceMOS Technology Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, IXYS Corp, Microchip Technology Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nexperia BV, NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp, Renesas Electronics Corp., ROHM Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments Inc., TOSHIBA CORP, Power Integrations Inc, and Vishay Intertechnology Inc. Also, the low-voltage MOSFET market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



