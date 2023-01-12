The Global Olive Market is forecast to grow by 911.64 thousand t during 2022-2027, decelerating at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Olive Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05731009/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the olive market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand from the food industry, positive governmental initiatives and group initiatives supporting olive cultivation, and olive oil demand is growing due to the dietary revolution.



The olive market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Food and beverage

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• North America

• South America

• APAC



This study identifies the expansion of olive production out of Mediterranean nations as one of the prime reasons driving the olive market growth during the next few years. Also, mechanization and dense groves and a higher percentage of extra virgin production will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading olive market vendors that include 2Brothers Company, ACEITUNA GREEN SL, Adamakis Olives, Apollo Pharmacies Ltd., B.R. Cohn, Cargill Inc., Dcoop S. Coop., Deoleo SA, Eugene Brunel, Filippo Berio USA Ltd., FRUYPER SA, GAIA olives, Gallo, Grup Pons, MINERVA S.A, OLIVA OLIVA INTERNET SL, Olive line international SL, SCAMILLA OLIVES, Special Food Industry International, and Texas Hill Country Olive Co. Also, the olive market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

