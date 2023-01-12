Ophthalmology Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market Set to Reach Valuation of USD 64146.43 Million by 2030, Size, Share, Demand, Future Growth, Challenges and Competitive Analysis

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- " Ophthalmology Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market " is the title of a new report from Data Bridge Market Research. Key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive environment are all dissected in detail in the research. The insights provided in the top-notch Ophthalmology Electronic Health Record (EHR) market survey report are based upon SWOT analysis on which businesses can rely confidently. With the precise and high-tech information about Ophthalmology Electronic Health Record (EHR) industry, businesses can know about the types of consumers, consumer’s demands and preferences, their perspectives about the product, their buying intentions, their response to a particular product, and their varying tastes about the specific product already existing in the market through a global Ophthalmology Electronic Health Record (EHR) marketing report. This information and market insight assist with maximizing or minimizing the production of goods depending on the conditions of demand.



Detailed and comprehensive market study performed in the significant Ophthalmology Electronic Health Record (EHR) report offers current and forthcoming opportunities to shed light on future market investment. It consists of the most-detailed market segmentation, thorough analysis of major market players, trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics, and insights into new geographical markets.





Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the ophthalmology electronic health record (EHR) market which is USD 35436.18 million in 2022, is expected to reach USD 64146.43 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

An ophthalmology electronic medical record is a computerized software system that assists healthcare professionals in managing patients' medical histories and automating clinical workflows. The system also facilitates effective communication between patients and staff members. It also generates reports on practice cases and government compliance programmes. A telemedicine facility allows for remote examination and treatment of patients, as well as electronic medication prescriptions.

According to the Eye Disease in America 2020 statistics, astigmatism affects approximately one out of every three people in the United States. Furthermore, farsightedness affects approximately 8.4% of the population, while near-sightedness affects approximately 23.9% of the population over the age of 40. The rising prevalence will lead to increased hospitalization, leading to an increase in ophthalmology records, ultimately driving the market growth.

Opportunities

Rising healthcare digitization will bolster growth

The massive digitalization transformation occurring across all sectors, including healthcare and government organizations, is driving healthcare professionals to adopt software to improve patient care practices. These are the various factors that contribute to the market's growth. The growing digitization of healthcare and government initiatives to promote the use of ophthalmology electronic medical records (EMR) are driving market growth. Furthermore, significant growth in healthcare information technology (IT) and its growing impact on ophthalmology practises are expected to drive the market.

Recent Developments

In 2019 – COBAS PRO, an integrated solution in the Serum Work Area, was released by Hofmann-La-Roche Ltd. This is a significant achievement in laboratory diagnostics because it can perform 2,200 tests per hour.

In 2019 – In the international ophthalmology electronic health record (EHR) analyzer market, Fujifilm Corporation and JEOL have formed a strategic partnership.

The Ophthalmology Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

Kaaspro (India)

Duchang IT (China)

Epic Systems Corporation (U.S.)

GoodWill International (U.S.)

MEDICAL Information Technology Inc. (U.S.)

SAP (Germany)

CPSI (U.S.)

Meta (U.S.)

Elinext (U.S.)

EPIC Systems Corporation (U.S.)

INFOR (U.S.)

Cognizant (U.S.)

Oracle (U.S.)

Jag products LLC (U.S.)

Allscripts Healthcare LLC (U.S.)

Optum Inc. (U.S.)

Cerner Corporation (U.S.)

Change Healthcare (U.S.)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

athenahealth (U.S.)

eClinicalWorks (U.S.)

Radical conclusions of the report:

Industry overview with a futuristic perspective

Analysis of production costs and analysis of the industrial chain

Full regional analysis

Benchmarking the competitive landscape

Market growth trends; current and emerging

Technological developments and products

Comprehensive coverage of market factors, restraints, opportunities, threats, limitations, and outlook for the Market

SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Feasibility Analysis, and ROI Analysis

Key Market Segments Covered in Ophthalmology Electronic Health Record (EHR) Industry Research

By Product Type

Cloud-Based Software Devices

Server-Based / On Premise Software Devices

By Type

Inpatient HER

Ambulatory HER

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Specialty Centers

By Application

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Key Industry Drivers:

A growing number of medical records

The rising prevalence of visual impairment in humans is one of the major factors driving the ophthalmology electronic medical record (EMR) software Industry . The number of medical records is increasing in tandem with the number of patients, and manually managing such large amounts of data is difficult. As a result, there is an urgent need all over the world for ophthalmology electronic medical record software (EMR) to manage such expanding records. The primary drivers of market growth are the increasing global incidence of visual impairment, the number of ophthalmology medical records, and the need to manage those records.

Technological advancements to promote the growth rate

The market is also being propelled forward by ongoing technological advancements in healthcare information technology and their positive impact on ophthalmology practices. Government are undertaking several initiatives to support the teleconsulting facility, particularly in the ophthalmology electronic medical records, to strengthen the healthcare infrastructure and streamline the healthcare system. Furthermore, using such software reduces data theft and data breach incidents in the healthcare sector.

Ophthalmology Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the ophthalmology electronic health record (EHR) market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the ophthalmology electronic health record (EHR) market because of increased government funding, increased research activities, and improved healthcare facilities.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030 because of improved healthcare infrastructure, increased research and development activities, and the prevalence of highly qualified personnel.

Restraints/Challenges

Lack of skilled professionals

The shortage of skilled professionals and the high cost of software will slow the market's growth rate. A lack of skilled professionals and a lack of healthcare infrastructure in developing economies will challenge the market.

This ophthalmology electronic health record (EHR) market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the ophthalmology electronic health record (EHR) market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Ophthalmology Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Ophthalmology Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market, By Product Type Global Ophthalmology Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market, By Type Global Ophthalmology Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market, By Application Global Ophthalmology Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market, By End User Global Ophthalmology Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market, By Region Global Ophthalmology Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

