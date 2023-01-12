$13.5+ Billion Worldwide Advanced Wound Care Industry to 2027 - Featuring 3M, Cardinal Health, Coloplast and Convatec Among Others

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Wound Care Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global advanced wound care market size reached US$ 9.32 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 13.56 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.45% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Advanced wound care is a standard medical solution that provides specialized treatment for chronic infections and non-healing wounds by removing dead and inflamed tissues. It includes medications, equipment, and several products that help treat acute and chronic wounds, such as burns, ulcers, and post-operative wounds.

Advanced wound care products comprising silver and alginates are extensively used to remove excess fluids from wounds and protect them from infections. They include hydrogels, hydrocolloids, film and foam dressings, and alginates. They help retain skin moisture and facilitate quick healing of wounds internally and externally by promoting the growth of body cells.



Advanced Wound Care Market Trends:



The increasing global geriatric population and the rising prevalence of pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, and other chronic wounds are among the key factors positively influencing the market. Chronic wounds are complex and non-healing infections that fail to progress through the healing phases in an orderly sequence.

In addition, the increasing occurrence of diabetes, obesity, and a significant surge in the need for surgical procedures across the globe are catalyzing the demand for advanced wound care products as they help absorb necrotic tissues, which are highly effective in the rapid healing of surgical site infections.

In line with this, the rising awareness among individuals about the proven benefits and effectiveness of these products is increasing their sales worldwide.

Apart from this, technological advancements in advanced wound care products are contributing to market growth. For instance, nanoparticle-based wound healing and skin regeneration bioactive molecules over the applied area maintain the drug release and improve the therapeutic effects of drugs.

Furthermore, the expansion of Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) that provide diagnostics, preventive procedures, and surgical care for pain management, orthopedics, urology, restorative, organ transplantation, and reconstructive surgeries, is propelling the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being 3M Company, B. Braun SE (B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG), Cardinal Health, Inc., Coloplast A/S, Convatec Group plc, Essity AB, Integra LifeSciences, Medline Industries, LP, Medtronic plc, Molnlycke Health Care (Investor AB), Organogenesis Holdings Inc. and Smith & Nephew plc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global advanced wound care market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global advanced wound care market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global advanced wound care market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $9.32 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $13.56 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Advanced Wound Care Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Infection Management

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Key Segments

6.1.2.1 Silver Wound Dressings

6.1.2.2 Non-silver Dressings

6.1.2.3 Collagen Dressings

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Exudate Management

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Key Segments

6.2.2.1 Hydrocolloids Dressings

6.2.2.2 Foam Dressings

6.2.2.3 Alginate Dressings

6.2.2.4 Hydrogel Dressings

6.2.3 Market Forecast

6.3 Active Wound Care

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Key Segments

6.3.2.1 Skin Substitutes

6.3.2.2 Growth Factors

6.3.3 Market Forecast

6.4 Therapy Devices

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Key Segments

6.4.2.1 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT)

6.4.2.2 Oxygen and Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment

6.4.2.3 Electromagnetic Therapy Devices

6.4.3 Market Forecast

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Chronic Wounds

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Key Segments

7.1.2.1 Pressure Ulcers

7.1.2.2 Diabetic Foot Ulcers

7.1.2.3 Venous Leg Ulcers

7.1.2.4 Arterial Ulcers

7.1.3 Market Forecast

7.2 Acute Wounds

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Key Segments

7.2.2.1 Burns and Trauma

7.2.2.2 Surgical Wounds

7.2.3 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End User

8.1 Hospitals

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Community Health Service Centers

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 3M Company

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 B. Braun SE (B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG)

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 Cardinal Health, Inc.

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 Coloplast A/S

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 Convatec Group plc

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.6 Essity AB

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.7 Integra LifeSciences

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 Medline Industries, LP

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 Medtronic plc

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.10 Molnlycke Health Care (Investor AB)

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.11 Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11.3 Financials

14.3.12 Smith & Nephew plc

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12.3 Financials

14.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

