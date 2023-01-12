The Global Infrared Sensors Market is forecast to grow by $224.7 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.24% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Infrared Sensors Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05729088/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the infrared sensors market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing number of burglaries, the increased adoption of infrared sensors in drone applications, and the development of smart cities.



The infrared sensors market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Commercial

• Healthcare

• Automotive

• Others



By Technology

• Pyroelectric

• Thermopile

• Microbolometers

• InGaAs

• MCT



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the adoption of night vision technologies in smart doorbells as one of the prime reasons driving the infrared sensors market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing number of connected devices through IoT and increasing investment in autonomous cars will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the infrared sensors market covers the following areas:

• Infrared sensors market sizing

• Infrared sensors market forecast

• Infrared sensors market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading infrared sensors market vendors that include ams OSRAM AG, Elmos Semiconductor AG, Excelitas Technologies Corp., FUJI and Co., Hamamatsu Photonics KK, Honeywell International Inc., InfraTec GmbH, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo Spa, Melexis NV, Nippon Avionics Co. Ltd., Nippon Ceramic Co. Ltd., OMRON Corp, Parallax Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., Thales Group, Zhengzhou Winsen Electronics Technology Co Ltd., and Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. Also, the infrared sensors market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

