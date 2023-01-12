The Global Hair Masks Market is forecast to grow by $95.72 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.59% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hair Masks Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05678744/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the hair masks market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by premiumization through superior-quality products, influence through social media and blogging, and growing demand for hair care products by men.



The hair masks market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Application

• Professional

• Individual



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing adoption of products with organic compounds as one of the prime reasons driving the hair masks market growth during the next few years. Also, the surge in sales through online distribution channels and the growing adoption of home salon services will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the hair masks market covers the following areas:

• Hair masks market sizing

• Hair masks market forecast

• Hair masks market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hair masks market vendors that include Amway Corp., Avon Products, Chatters GP Inc., Colgate Palmolive Co., Coty Inc., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, John Paul Mitchell Systems, Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., LOreal SA, NATULIQUE Ltd., Natura International Inc., Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., ST. TROPICA Inc., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Ouai haircare, The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC. Also, the hair masks market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

