Porsche reports U.S. retail sales for Q4 and full-year 2022

New U.S. record set as demand across model lines helps overcome supply and logistics issues

Atlanta, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) today announced that 2022 retail deliveries in the United States totaled 70,065 cars – PCNA’s best year ever, surpassing the previous record set in 2021. Fourth quarter deliveries also set a new high for the period at 20,955, or 14 percent above the same quarter a year earlier.

“What a year! Twelve months that provided challenges linked to industry-wide supply chain issues, but also a year that presented many more opportunities, resulting in a new record that surpassed expectations. I’m grateful to every single one of our customers – especially if they sometimes have to be patient – and to our dealers and the team at PCNA and in Germany who have supported them at every stage in aiming to deliver an exceptional experience,” said Kjell Gruner, President and CEO of PCNA. “At the same time it’s gratifying that our customers rated Porsche highest among all automotive brands for their new-car experience in the J.D. Power 2022 US APEAL Study. Looking ahead, we have amazing new cars arriving this year – and experiences too, as we mark the 75th anniversary of Porsche sports cars in style at Rennsport Reunion in September.”

Deliveries of the Porsche 911 exceeded 10,000 cars for the second year in a row and grew 2 percent compared to 2021. Demand for the all-electric Taycan remained strong even as supply chain issues slowed deliveries. Full-year performance was led by the Macan and Cayenne, for a combined record of 44,882 SUV deliveries, up 7 percent from the year before. Fully electric cars made up 10 percent of all deliveries in 2022, for a combined electrified share of 14 percent including plug-in hybrids.

Model Full-Year
  2022 2021
ALL 911 10,204 10,042
ALL 718 3,484 4,292
ALL TAYCAN 7,271 9,419
ALL PANAMERA 4,224 4,257
ALL CAYENNE 21,194 17,299
ALL MACAN 23,688 24,716
GRAND TOTALS

  		70,065 70,025

Model Q4 (October-December) Sales
  2022 2021
ALL 911 2,793 3,313
ALL 718 1,058 1,127
ALL TAYCAN 1,497 2,191
ALL PANAMERA 1,261 1,451
ALL CAYENNE 6,611 2,191
ALL MACAN 7,735 8,137
GRAND TOTALS

  		20,955 18,410

PCNA is reporting new car sales from January 4, 2022, to January 3, 2023.

