The Global Camelina Oil Market is forecast to grow by $228.48 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.98% during the forecast period

Our report on the camelina oil market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the health benefits of camelina oil, usage of camelina oil in beauty and cosmetic industry, and usage in cooking and food preparation.



The camelina oil market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Biofuels

• Cosmetics

• Food



By Distribution Channel

• GCS and H

• NC/IP and D

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing demand for biofuels as one of the prime reasons driving the camelina oil market growth during the next few years. Also, rising demand for functional foods and the emergence of online grocery stores will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the camelina oil market covers the following areas:

• Camelina oil market sizing

• Camelina oil market forecast

• Camelina oil market industry analysis

• Camelina oil market sizing

• Camelina oil market forecast

• Camelina oil market industry analysis



Leading camelina oil market vendors include Australian Wholesale Oils, BIO PLANETE - Huilerie Moog GmbH, Fitoben Srl, Global Clean Energy Holdings Inc., H and B Oils Center Co., Henry Lamotte Services GmbH, Jedwards International Inc., Lifestream Group Pte Ltd., Making Cosmetics Inc., Mountain Rose Herbs, Newgrange Gold Ltd., NHR Organic Oils, O and 3 Ltd., Ole World Oils, Perse Beauty Inc., Skin Dewi, Smart Earth Camelina Corp., Three Farmers Foods Inc., Wild Gold LLC, and Olimega.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

