Bionano to Accelerate Data Processing Solution for Optical Genome Mapping Workflow with NVIDIA

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced a collaboration with NVIDIA to develop an acceleration platform for use in Bionano’s optical genome mapping (OGM) workflow. This collaboration is expected to significantly improve data processing speed while reducing time and cost associated with secondary analysis of OGM data. The computation platform is designed to enable a small laboratory and information technology footprint, which would allow for rapid decentralized deployment.



By combining NVIDIA’s expertise in accelerated computing and the capabilities of the NVIDIA RTX™ 6000 Ada Generation professional GPU with Bionano’s knowledge in extraction, enzymatic treatment, and analysis of ultra-high molecular weight (UHMW) DNA molecules, the collaboration aims to develop on-premise and cloud-based solutions to keep pace with the anticipated data generation needs of high-throughput OGM workflows. The collaborative solution is projected to support analysis of 96 cancer workflows or just over 300 constitutional whole genomes per week and be integrated with Bionano’s NxClinical™ software for variant interpretation and reporting.

Bionano will preview the solution with NVIDIA at the Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) General Meeting, which will take place February 6-9, 2023, in Hollywood, Florida.

“Bionano is focused on continuous upscaling of our end-to-end genome mapping solutions, and we see this collaboration with NVIDIA as an important part of that effort,” said Erik Holmlin, PhD, president and chief executive officer of Bionano Genomics. “We believe the solution we’re developing with NVIDIA will accelerate OGM analysis and enable future expansion into areas including CAR T-cell therapy research and bioprocessing.”

“Bionano’s optical genome mapping platform provides tremendous capability for genome-wide structural variant detection, which can have huge impact for cancer research and other areas of human health,” said George Vacek, global head of genomics alliances at NVIDIA. “By accelerating Bionano’s analysis, we will help achieve higher throughput in a smaller footprint at lower cost, enabling the application of this technology to new areas, both at scale and in smaller labs.”

About Bionano Genomics, Inc.

Bionano Genomics is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company’s mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through OGM solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. Through its Lineagen business, the Company also provides diagnostic testing for patients with clinical presentations consistent with autism spectrum disorder and other neurodevelopmental disabilities. Through its BioDiscovery business, the Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic software solution, which integrates next-generation sequencing and microarray data designed to provide analysis, visualization, interpretation and reporting of copy number variants, single-nucleotide variants and absence of heterozygosity across the genome in one consolidated view. For more information, visit www.bionanogenomics.com , www.lineagen.com or www.biodiscovery.com

Bionano’s OGM products are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Forward-Looking Statements of Bionano Genomics

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “believe,” “can,” “expect,” “would,” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes and are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, the anticipated benefits and improvements in the secondary analysis of OGM data resulting from the platform expected to be developed in collaboration with NVIDIA and Bionano, or the ability of the platform to reliably and consistently improve data processing speed while reducing time and cost associated with secondary analysis of OGM data. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include the risks and uncertainties associated with: global and macroeconomic events, such as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing Ukraine-Russian conflict and related sanctions; general market conditions; changes in the competitive landscape and the introduction of competitive technologies or improvements in existing technologies; failure of the platform to reliably and consistently improve data processing speed while reducing time and cost associated with secondary analysis of OGM data; failure of NVIDIA and Bionano to complete development or commercial introduction of the platform contemplated in this press release; changes in our strategic and commercial plans; our ability to obtain sufficient financing to fund our strategic plans and commercialization efforts; the ability of medical and research institutions to obtain funding to support adoption or continued use of our technologies; and the risks and uncertainties associated with our business and financial condition in general, including the risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in other filings subsequently made by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

