Wreaths Across America Radio to Host Eighth RoundTable Discussion on Veteran Healing

Columbia Falls, Maine, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wreaths Across America Radio is proud to announce its eighth roundtable discussion focused on service and success through sharing stories of resilience, purpose, and community. This discussion will take place on Thursday, January 26, at 12pm ET, with an encore presentation on Monday, January 30, at 8 pm ET, and can only be heard exclusively on Wreaths Across America Radio.

The internet radio discussion will focus on national nonprofit Wreaths Across America’s new theme for 2023 which is “Serve & Succeed.” The discussion will focus on the positive attributes of military service, highlighting success after service and how veterans can empower themselves into building supportive communities. Guest panelists – listed below – will be interviewed by Wreaths Across America’s Executive Director Karen Worcester and Director of Military and Veteran Outreach, former United States Army Captain Joe Reagan.

Guest Panelists Include:

Dr. Kenneth E. Hartman, an educational author and entrepreneur, having served nearly four decades as a university president, professor, senior academic administrator, and consultant to companies and investors in the higher education sector. Dr. Hartman currently serves as the President of Our Community Salutes, a national nonprofit organization that he founded in 2009 to honor and support graduating high school seniors who plan to enlist into the military following graduation.

Col. Bill Davis, USMC (retired), was an Assistant Chief of Staff for Facilities at Marine Forces Reserve and served tours as a Staff Officer at Headquarters Marine Corps, Marine Corps Systems Command, and Marine Forces Reserve. He was the Regimental Logistics Officer for 24th Marines and a combat veteran of Desert Shield and Desert Storm serving with 1st Marine Expeditionary Brigade and Combat Service Support Detachment 131.

Today, he is the National Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer for the Young Marines. The Young Marines provides quality youth leadership and development programs for children ages 8-18, that nurture and develop its members into responsible citizens who live a healthy, drug-free lifestyle.

“We have had some really meaningful and important discussions during our RoundTable interviews, and this month’s topic will help us frame the discussion around this year’s theme which is Serve and Succeed,” said Karen Worcester, Executive Director, Wreaths Across America. “I have the utmost respect for all those who have served and are serving our country. I look forward to learning more about the resiliency and success of all those on this panel.”

The goal of the Wreaths Across America Radio roundtable series is to help highlight contributions to our communities by veterans through:

Supporting generational bonds between service veterans through stories of service and success;

Destigmatizing issues faced by veterans;

Combating inaccurate perceptions of veterans by discussing the diverse experiences, challenges, and successes of service members, veterans, and their families; and

Connecting veterans with valuable resources.

You can listen to Wreaths Across America Radio’s 24/7 internet stream anytime and anywhere on the iHeart Radio app, Audacy app, TuneIn app, or at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/radio

This is the eighth Roundtable broadcast on Wreaths Across America Radio. All panel discussions are broadcast exclusively on Wreaths Across America Radio.

About Wreaths Across America Radio

Wreaths Across America Radio is a 24/7 Internet stream. Its unique format provides informational and inspiring content about members of the U.S. armed forces, their families, military veterans, and volunteers throughout the country and overseas who support the mission to Remember, Honor and Teach. Along with the inspiring content, Wreaths Across America Radio plays a variety of music with roots firmly planted in patriotism and a country music thread running through the core of the stream. Wreaths Across America Radio has a live morning show every weekday morning from 6 am to 10 am eastern, along with a variety of special programs that support the mission.

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization best known for founding and expanding an annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. Wreath-laying ceremonies are carried out in December at thousands of veterans’ cemeteries, nationally and abroad in addition to its beginnings at Arlington N.C. Today The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is has become a year-long mission that recognizes and tells the stories of our nation’s heroes so that they may never be forgotten.



