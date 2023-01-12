Up To Par Management Chosen as Next Management Company for Colonial Heritage Club

Williamsburg, VA, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colonial Heritage, a Lennar Community in Williamsburg, VA, is pleased to announce the selection of Up to Par Management to lead and oversee all club operations and Associa Community Management Corporation to professionally manage the HOA component of the community. This arrangement is part of a joint venture between Associa and Up to Par, called ONE Source, a single-source solution for HOA property management, food and beverage, golf, membership, and sales and marketing for residential club communities.

“We are thrilled that Colonial Heritage, one of Virginia’s highest ranked golf courses, selected Up to Par in their nationwide search to lead the club in a new direction,” said Sean Taylor, Chief Executive Officer at Up to Par. “Colonial Heritage is a special place with a fabulous membership base and also Home to the College of William and Mary Men’s and Women's Golf Teams. Our golf and hospitality teams are excited about the opportunity to serve the community and work with the club to thrive in the coming years.”

Up to Par’s Regional Director of Operations Carey Bailey said, “Colonial Heritage is a true Virginia property! We are incredibly proud to lead the operation to new successes in golf and club management. Our team is thrilled to work with the board of directors to chart a new era for the club.”

“This is one of the most prestigious communities in our region and we are extremely proud to be entrusted with their management,” said CMC branch president John Tsitos, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®. “This community is uniquely tailored to the lifestyle desires of their residents and we are committed to making sure that these expectations are met.”

Consistently rated as one of the top 20 courses in Virginia, Colonial Heritage Club is an active 55+ Community that boasts an 18-hole, Par 72 championship golf course designed in 2006 by Arthur Hills, known for his thought-provoking, shot-making layouts. The clubhouse, a 25,000 square foot masterpiece in British-Colonial style, provides a spectacular setting for any special event and is host to three distinct dining settings: Heritage Restaurant, an elegant fine-dining experience; Bistro Grille, a casual atmosphere for traditional American fare; and our Snack Bar, for the golfer on the go. The club is also home to other amenities, including 3 concrete tennis courts, 3 pickleball courts, a Bocce court, a breathtaking resort-style pool, state of the art fitness center, and walking trails.

“ONE Source’s success in increasing revenue for their clients through innovative sales and marketing programs, combined with their extensive experience in the HOA and hospitality industry, made them the clear choice for our community,” added Sharon Whitt, Resident Board Member at Colonial Heritage. “We look forward to a bright future under their guidance.”

For more information about Colonial Heritage Club, please visit https://www.colonialheritageclub.com.

#####

About Associa

Building and managing successful communities for more than 35 years, Associa is the worldwide leader in community management with over 10,000 employees operating more than 180 branch offices in the United States, Mexico, Canada, the United Arab Emirates and South Africa. Based in Dallas, Texas, our industry expertise, financial strength, and innovation meet the unique needs of clients across the world with customized services and solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more about Associa and its charitable organization, Associa Cares, go to www.associaonline.com or www.associacares.com.

About Community Management Corporation

Community Management Corporation, AAMC, provides community association management and developer services to communities in the greater Washington D.C. area. Since 1971, its sole focus has been to deliver services that enrich communities and enhance the lives of the people it serves. To learn more, visit www.cmc-management.com or find them on Facebook by visiting www.Facebook.com/CommunityManagementCorporation.

About Up to Par Management

Based in Waynesboro, VA, Up to Par offers more than 100 years of combined club management experience. With a diverse portfolio that includes residential clubs, resort golf courses, hotels, and restaurants, Up to Par is known for its expertise in cultivating member loyalty and improving overall finances and processes, with a track record of success in managing some of the most prestigious clubs in the country. The company's team of experienced professionals will bring their expertise to The Colonial Heritage Club, working closely with the club's board and staff to ensure that all club operations are run smoothly and efficiently.

For more information on Up to Par Management, visit www.uptopar.com.

