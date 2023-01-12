Enphase Energy Expands IQ8 Microinverter Deployments in Puerto Rico

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that installers of Enphase® products in Puerto Rico have seen growing deployments of Enphase Energy Systems™ powered by IQ8™ Microinverters.



According to the U.S. Solar Market Insight report from Wood Mackenzie and the Solar Energy Industries Association, residential solar deployments in Puerto Rico are forecast to reach over 170 MW in 2023, representing a 300 percent increase over the past three years. Residential battery deployments in Puerto Rico are also expected to grow, with forecasts for battery capacity to approximately double by 2026, according to the most recent U.S. Energy Storage Monitor report from the Energy Storage Association and Wood Mackenzie.

“For our customers in Puerto Rico who have experienced more frequent and powerful hurricanes, backup power is a critical asset for their homes and businesses,” said Jose Carlos Albiñana, president of Solar Technology LLC. “We’re proud to offer Enphase Energy Systems, featuring safe, reliable, and high-performing IQ8 Microinverter-based technology, so that homeowners can power their homes with clean energy.”

“Our goal is to provide our customers with high-quality home energy management solutions,” said Alejandro Uriarte, founder at reSOLient LLC. “IQ8 Microinverters adhere to the highest engineering standards, enabling our customers to feel confident their home energy systems can provide energy reliability and greater grid independence.”

Enphase’s revolutionary IQ8-based systems can provide Sunlight Backup™ functionality during an outage even without a battery. For homeowners who want battery backup , there are no sizing restrictions when pairing Enphase IQ™ Batteries with IQ8 Microinverters. With the Sunlight Jump Start™ feature, IQ8 Microinverters can restart a home energy system using only sunlight after a prolonged grid outage that drains the battery. This eliminates the need for a manual restart of the system and gives homeowners greater assurance of energy resilience. Enphase IQ8 solar microinverters are built to last and come with a 25-year limited warranty.

“Enphase Energy Systems provide energy security for Puerto Rican homeowners by reducing their reliance on the grid,” said Reynaldo Miranda Ruiz, president at Evolution Solar. “The industry-leading IQ8 Microinverters not only enable battery backup during a power outage, but also help homeowners better manage their electric bills.”

“The IQ8-powered Enphase Energy System makes it easy to power homes and businesses with reliable clean energy,” said Edwin Berrio, chief executive officer at Abba Power Solutions. “Our customers can monitor and manage their system’s performance in real-time and optimize energy usage to better meet their changing needs.”

“Power grids in Puerto Rico have been susceptible to damage from severe weather and hurricanes,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “We are proud to work with leading installers in the region to help them grow their businesses and better serve their customers by making their clean energy goals a reality with our industry-leading products and services.”

For more information about Enphase IQ8 Microinverters and IQ Batteries, please visit the Enphase website .

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped more than 52 million microinverters, and over 2.7 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 145 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

© 2023 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase, the "e" logo, IQ, IQ8, Enphase Energy Systems, Sunlight Backup, IQ Batteries, Sunlight Jump Start, and certain other names and marks are trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy’s technology and products, including safety, quality and reliability; the availability and market adoption of Enphase products; growth in deployments of Enphase Energy Systems; and growth in Puerto Rico of residential solar deployments and deployments of residential battery capacity. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including those risks described in more detail in Enphase’s most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other documents on file with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

Contact: