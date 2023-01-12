First Proterra Powered commercial EV battery produced at new Powered 1 battery factory

GREER, S.C., Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proterra Inc (NASDAQ: PTRA), a leading innovator in commercial vehicle electrification technology, today announced that the company has produced the first Proterra Powered EV battery at its new Powered 1 battery manufacturing plant located in Greer, South Carolina.



By achieving this end-to-end production milestone at Powered 1, Proterra is expected to begin deliveries to customers of Proterra Powered™ battery systems from the new battery factory in the first quarter of 2023. In addition, Powered 1 has started production of drivetrains and other ancillary systems incorporated into electric medium- and heavy-duty electric vehicles and equipment, such as high voltage junction boxes.

“Today marks an important step forward in our company’s journey towards shaping an all-electric, emissions-free future. Achieving this important milestone at Powered 1 a little over a year after announcing our plans for the factory is a reflection on the talent, innovation, and collaboration of our incredible team at Proterra,” said Proterra CEO Gareth Joyce. “At full scale, we believe Powered 1 will be the largest battery manufacturing facility in the United States dedicated exclusively to electric commercial vehicles and we’re poised to meet the incredible opportunities that lie ahead for zero-emission transportation.”

Powered 1 is Proterra’s first purpose-built, high-volume battery production plant in the Eastern United States with multiple gigawatt hours of annual production capacity planned at the facility. Proterra has already created more than 100 new jobs at the 327,000 square foot battery plant, with roles including engineering, production, quality, and other positions within the company’s Proterra Powered & Energy business unit.



By opening the company’s first battery factory in South Carolina Proterra is bringing state-of-the art battery production closer to its Proterra Powered customers on the East Coast, Europe, and its own Proterra Transit electric bus manufacturing operations in Greenville, South Carolina.

Proterra is a leader in the design and manufacture of zero-emission electric transit vehicles and EV technology solutions for commercial applications. With industry-leading durability and energy efficiency based on rigorous U.S. independent testing, Proterra products are proudly designed, engineered, and manufactured in America, with offices in Silicon Valley, South Carolina, and Los Angeles. For more information, please visit www.proterra.com

