Brandt Delivers Cheer with $500,000 Investment in Communities

REGINA, Saskatchewan, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brandt Group of Companies is proud to announce its support for local and national charities with total funding commitments of $500,000. For the third consecutive year, Brandt hosted an online holiday celebration with their more than 6,000 employees around the world. The event concluded with the announcement of a $500,000 fund that saw employees voting for charitable organizations that matter to them. The results of this vote then drove the distribution of funds to 14 world-class nonprofit organizations across Canada, the USA, Australia, and New Zealand.

“We are very grateful for the faithful support of our customers, our employees, and the communities in which they live and work,” says Brandt Senior Vice President of Marketing, Matt Semple. “Brandt’s Thanks A Billion Holiday Fund is our way of saying ‘Thank You’ and no time of the year could be better-suited for that than the holiday season.”

As the company has grown significantly in the past few years, so too has the total size of the Thanks A Billion Holiday Fund, which has doubled since the program’s first year in 2020. This year’s recipients, by country, include:

Canada ($275,000 CAD)
 Canadian Cancer Society$127,000
 Ronald McDonald House Charities$74,000
 Red Cross: Ukraine Humanitarian Support in Canada Appeal$37,000
 MS Society of Canada$27,000
 Canadian National Institute for the Blind$10,000
    
US ($75,000 USD)
 St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital$37,500
 Illinois Cancer Care$19,500
 Wounded Warrior Project$18,000
    
Australia ($75,000 AUD)
 The Royal Flying Doctor Service$37,000
 Ronald McDonald House Charities$23,000
 Rural Aid$15,000
    
 New Zealand ($75,000 NZD)
 Cancer Society New Zealand$41,000
 New Zealand Rural Support Charitable Trust$25,500
 Heart Foundation New Zealand$8,500

“It is exciting to see our employees get involved in how the holiday fund is distributed,” concludes Semple. “The charities they’ve chosen to support this year are having a huge positive impact on the lives of people, both on a local level and around the world.”

2022 marks the 11th anniversary of Brandt’s Thanks A Billion program. Since its inception, over $22 million has been invested in local communities and community partners across the company’s footprint.

About the Brandt Group of Companies

The Brandt Group of Companies — headquartered in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada — is a privately owned manufacturing and distribution company that serves a growing international audience in industries such as agriculture, construction, forestry, rail, mining, steel, transportation, material handling, and energy. The company has 6000+ employees and more than 170 locations in Canada, USA, Australia, and New Zealand. Brandt is one of Canada’s largest privately owned companies and is among an elite group of Platinum Club members of Canada’s Best Managed Companies.

