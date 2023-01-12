Global Surgical Imaging Markets, 2022-2023 & 2027 - Increase in the Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Propel Growth in the $3.4 Billion Industry

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surgical Imaging Market, Global Forecast 2023-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Globally, Surgical Imaging Market is expected to reach US$ 3.4 Billion by 2027 compared to US$ 2.5 Billion in 2022, growing with a CAGR of 6.34% during the forecast period (2022-2027)



There has been a high prevalence of various chronic conditions that requires critical care diagnosis over the past decade. As a result, imaging and laboratory tests are commonly performed on surgical critical care unit patients. Cancer, renal failure, and heart conditions are just a few of the severe chronic disorders. Hence, an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases will boost the surgical imaging market during the forecast period.



Furthermore, an increase in the frequency of minimally invasive surgical operations, the rising popularity of flat panel detectors (FPD), and the availability of advanced methods will increase the demand for surgical imaging in the upcoming years. Additionally, governments in emerging economies, including Brazil and Mexico, emphasize offering high-tech, affordable surgical imaging options.



Mobile C-Arm dominates the Surgical Imaging Market:



Mobile C-Arms are a form of angiography x-ray device that can be used for a number of minimally invasive procedures and diagnostic imaging. Mobile C-arms can move around the patient to obtain the ideal angle for a high-quality image while maintaining the patient's comfort, which is one of their main advantages.



The C-arms have unique qualities that make them simple, versatile, and effective. Ortho/Trauma, Neuro, Spine, Gastro, Urology, Vascular, and interventional operating rooms benefit substantially from functional designs that improve ease of use and simplify the overall clinical process, due to which Mobile C-Arm is dominating the surgical imaging market by type.



Application: Orthopedic and Trauma holds the Largest Share:



The use of surgical imaging in orthopedic surgery is substantially influenced by the rising popularity of minimally invasive procedures and the growing number of orthopedic surgeries. Moreover, growing ageing demographics and the rise in obesity rates are contributing to the growth of surgical imaging in the orthopedic and trauma segment.

The surge in accidental cases and sports injuries will further contribute to the surgical imaging market. Additionally, the Cardiovascular segment will also grow during the forecast period owing to the technological advancement in surgical imaging.



End User: Hospitals hold the Largest Share:



The significant share of this market can be attributed to the growing need for efficient patient care, the rise in the number of surgical procedures performed in hospitals, and the rising number of hospitals opening in emerging nations. Furthermore, Diagnostic Imaging Centres will also grow during the forecast period.



America dominates the Surgical Imaging Market:



The increased incidence of genetic disorders and chronic diseases and the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure and reimbursement options are the main factors propelling market expansion in the American area. Moreover, the surgical imaging market in America will continue to grow owing to the advancement in technology and the rise in sports injuries. Furthermore, due to increasing awareness and a rapidly evolving healthcare infrastructure, the Asia Pacific region is also expected to expand during the forecast period.



Key Players Analysis:



Leading firms are using a variety of marketing strategies, including R&D work, increased collaborations, awareness campaigns, technological breakthroughs, geographic growth, and the launch of new products, to increase their market share.

GE Healthcare, Siemens AG, Medtronic Plc., Koninklijke Philips, Hitachi Ltd., Hologic Inc., Fujifilm Medical Systems, and Geonoray Co. Ltd. are the leading players in the surgical imaging market.



Covid-19 impact on Surgical Imaging Market:



On an unparalleled scale, the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted a significant number of lives and enterprises. The surgical imaging market also suffered because of the pandemic. The pandemic has significantly strained the world's healthcare systems. In order to reduce the disease's spread, medical facilities and providers were told to halt performing elective surgical procedures and physical examinations of the patient, due to which the surgical imaging market declined during the pandemic.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenge



5. Surgical Imaging Market



6. Surgical Imaging Market- Share Analysis

6.1 By Type

6.2 By Application

6.3 By End User

6.4 By Region



7. Type- Surgical Imaging Market

7.1 Mobile C-Arm

7.2 Mini C-Arm

7.3 Others



8. Application- Surgical Imaging Market

8.1 Neurosurgeries

8.2 Cardiovascular

8.3 Orthopedic and Trauma

8.4 Gynecological

8.5 Opthalmological

8.6 Thoracic

8.7 Urologic

8.8 Others



9. End User- Surgical Imaging Market

9.1 Hospitals

9.2 Diagnostics Imaging Centers

9.3 Ambulatory Imaging Centers

9.4 Others



10. Region- Surgical Imaging Market

10.1 North America

10.2 Europe

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.4 Middle East and Africa



11. Key Players Analysis

GE Healthcare

Siemens AG

Medtronic Plc.

Koninklijke Philips

Hitachi Ltd.

Hologic Inc.

Fujifilm Medical Systems

Geonoray Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hge1ea

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.