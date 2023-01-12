Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Products Market Report 2022: Featuring British American Tobacco, Cipla, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories & More

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Products Market By Product, By Form, By Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction products market was valued at $19,965.28million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $54,708.87 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2022 to 2031.



Major factors that drive growth of the smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction products market is the rise in number of people who are quitting smoking and ant-smoking initiatives and campaigns by various governments and private organizations.

Furthermore, shift of adults toward e-cigarettes also serves as a growing factor for the market. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated that, 60.2% of youth who used tobacco products have stopped using all these products for one day or longer as they were willing to quit tobacco in 2021.



The World Health Organization (WHO) launched a year-long global campaign for World No Tobacco Day 2021, "Commit to Quit" challenge and published more than 100 reasons to quit tobacco to mark start of the campaign. In addition, free initiatives by governments, increase in consciousness and education among young population and smokers, and approved smoking cessation drugs in the market are leveraging smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction products market. However, high cost of therapies can lead to decrease in purchase of these products, which can ultimately hinder growth of the market.



Key market players are investing in research and development of innovative solutions and therapies for smoking cessation. One such innovation is e-cigarettes. Normal cigarettes consist 90% tobacco, which is increasing demand of e-cigarette that is a battery-powered device that generates an inhaled aerosol and have very less tobacco.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), cigarette smoking also causes various chronic disease such as lung cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). As smoke consists of over 7000 chemicals, with over 70 chemicals known to cause cancer in humans, a rise in the number of chronic ailments propel major companies to introduce innovative nicotine replacement therapy products further driving demand for nicotine replacement therapy products.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 310 Forecast Period 2021 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $19975.91 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $54708.87 million Regions Covered Global

Key Market Segments

By Product

Nicotine Replacement Therapy Products

By Type

Nicotine Lozenges

Nicotine Gums

Nicotine Sprays

Nicotine Inhalers

Drug Therapy

E-cigarettes

By Form

Gum

Inhaler

Tablet

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Provider

Drug stores and Retail Pharmacies

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest Of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest Of LAMEA

Key Market Players

British American Tobacco Plc

22nd Century group Inc.

Cipla Ltd.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Imperial Brands Plc.

Johnson and Johnson Inc

Njoy Company

Perrigo Company Plc.

Pfizer Inc.

Zydus Cadila, Inc.

Rusan Pharma Ltd

Key Findings of the Study

By product type, in smoking cessation market the, e-cigarettes segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.

By form, the gum segment was the highest contributor to the smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction products market analysis in 2021.

Depending on distribution channel, the drug stores and retail pharmacies segment was highest contributor in 2021, and the online providers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Region wise, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2021, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW



CHAPTER 4: SMOKING CESSATION AND NICOTINE DE-ADDICTION PRODUCTS MARKET, BY PRODUCT



CHAPTER 5: SMOKING CESSATION AND NICOTINE DE-ADDICTION PRODUCTS MARKET, BY FORM



CHAPTER 6: SMOKING CESSATION AND NICOTINE DE-ADDICTION PRODUCTS MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



CHAPTER 7: SMOKING CESSATION AND NICOTINE DE-ADDICTION PRODUCTS MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hu6oqb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment