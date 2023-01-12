eleven-x’s Innovative Parking Solution eXactpark Wins “Overall Smart City Solution Of The Year” from 2023 IoT Breakthrough Awards Program

WATERLOO, Ontario, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eleven-x , a global leader providing comprehensive, high-performance, wireless IoT and Smart City solutions, today announced that its eXactpark solution has been named “Overall Smart City Solution Of The Year” in the 7th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program conducted by IoT Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market today.



The innovative smart parking monitoring solution, which is already being utilized by cities and institutions across North America, enables a stress-free parking experience for drivers and improved oversight for parking managers. The comprehensive solution combines a sensor-based real-time occupancy monitoring technology and a complete software platform that provides insight on parking availability for wayfinding as well as more efficient parking management.

“Parking has a major impact on driver experience, budgets, and traffic congestion for cities, campuses, and all types of private organizations. A ‘smart’ parking experience starts with drivers knowing exactly where an available space is and ends with seamless payment,” said James Johnson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough. “eleven-x is delivering on this experience, transforming the parking experience through its breakthrough parking technology, eXactpark. Their smart platform provides elements for anyone that engages with parking by combining sensor-based space occupancy monitoring, real-time data, and intelligent enforcement amongst other features included in the comprehensive platform.’”

The foundation of the eXactpark smart parking solution is a wireless SPS-X parking sensor, which received the IoT Breakthrough Award for “IoT Sensor Product of the Year” last year. The patent-pending sensor employs multiple technologies along with advanced edge processing, to provide ultra-long battery life, reliability and most importantly greater than 99.5% accuracy - the highest in the industry. It can be installed in various environments including on-street and surface lots as well as above or in-ground, ensuring accuracy in any environmental condition.

The eXactpark software suite provides advanced real-time analytics of more than 20 key parking metrics such as stall occupancy status, turnover, demand overtime, duration, and pinch point indicators. Insights gained through historical data can be used for dynamic pricing initiatives and infrastructure planning efforts. Parking administrators can set overstay alarms and alerts that are specific to different zones, stall types, and duration to ensure effective management of spaces. Additionally, the solution’s wayfinding app provides drivers with real-time access to parking availability removing the need for circling and searching. It can also highlight the location and usage status of specialty spaces like those for EV Charging and Accessibility.

“Parking has wide ranging impact on everything from climate change to land use, economic development and community livability,” said Dan Mathers, CEO & Co-Founder of eleven-x. “With eXactpark, smart cities can address traffic congestion, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve urban mobility and better utilize limited resources. These collective outcomes not only help improve the parking experience, but also the overall lives of residents and visitors. Because of this, we are thrilled eXactpark was chosen as the ‘Overall Smart City Solution Of The Year.”

The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the globe in a range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 4,000 nominations from companies all over the world.

For more information on eleven-x’s eXactpark solution please visit exactpark.com.

About eleven-x Inc.

eleven-x has a world-renowned reputation as a global leader providing wireless, high-performance, IoT and Smart City solutions for cities, campuses, and enterprises. Customers rely on the company’s expertise to deliver comprehensive solutions that are easy-to-use, fully scalable to help reduce costs, drive additional revenues and most importantly, deliver better services.

eleven-x is currently transforming the parking experience through its industry leading parking technology offering eXactpark™, a sensor-based space occupancy monitoring solution and comprehensive software platform, which enables frictionless parking for drivers and parking managers. Built on the award-winning, patent-pending SPS-X sensor, eXactpark helps customers achieve their key goals of traffic reduction, real-time status availability, improved compliance, increased revenues, lower operating costs and reduced GHG emissions. The solution is being utilized by cities and institutions across North America to successfully address mobility challenges. Visit eleven-x.com for more information and follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

About IoT Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet-of-Things technologies, services, companies and products. The IoT Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of IoT companies and products in categories including Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Smart City, Consumer IoT and more. For more information visit IoTBreakthrough.com .

Media Contact:

eleven-x Inc.: Mark Hall - mark.hall@eleven-x.com | phone: 1.226.887.0011