Odyssey Health, Inc. To Develop Intranasal Field- Deliverable Nerve Agent Antidote

Las Vegas Nevada, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTC: ODYY), f/k/a Odyssey Group International, Inc., a company focused on developing unique, life-enhancing medical products, announces the launch of a concept phase to develop an intra-nasal field-deliverable nerve agent antidote. Chemical warfare using organophosphate nerve agents is a threat worldwide. The risk could not be higher for civilians and military personnel operating in conflict areas like Ukraine. Nerve agents kill brain cells leading to respiratory failure, seizures, and death within minutes of exposure.

Odyssey’s unique breath-propelled intranasal device is lightweight and easy to use. The drug-device combination is being developed to increase brain drug exposure in minutes. The olfactory nerve used for the detection of smell provides a direct highway into the brain. Previous work in humans completed by Odyssey has shown that intranasal administration of spray-dried powders leads to low plasma concentrations compared to an intravenous route. This finding is highly suggestive that most of the drug of interest is entering the brain.

Oximes are an antidote for organophosphate nerve agents however the current application is through a skin auto-injector. These injectors can be painful, lend themselves to incomplete dosing and if used improperly can cause skin tissue death. More importantly, the injector does not target the brain and often requires multiple administrations over the first 24 hours after exposure to nerve agents to provide efficacy.

The projected benefits of the novel Oxime-Intranasal combination include almost immediate exposure of the Central Nervous System, enhanced brain cell protection with less drug required given the targeted approach, lower risk for infection with no injection site exposure, and a painless and complete dosing protocol.

Millions of civilians are at risk for nerve gas exposure. The population of Ukraine alone is over 44 million people. A safe and easy-to-administer antidote kept in the pocket is ideal to target the brain in minutes and reduce the risk of respiratory failure during an attack. Odyssey’s unique breath-propelled device could solve a large preventive market and can help in biodefense throughout the world. The United States and other countries stockpile large amounts of antidote in case of emergency.

About Odyssey Health Inc. (formerly Odyssey Group International, Inc.)

Odyssey Health Inc. (OTC: ODYY) is a medical company with a focus in the area of life-saving medical solutions. Odyssey's corporate mission is to create, acquire and develop distinct assets, intellectual property, and exceptional technologies that provide meaningful medical solutions. The company is focused on areas that have an identified technological advantage, provide superior clinical utility, and have a substantial market opportunity. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.odysseyhealthinc.com

We encourage our shareholders to visit our corporate social media accounts for updates:

https://twitter.com/OdysseyHealth1

https://www.facebook.com/odysseyhealthinc

https://www.linkedin.com/company/odysseyhealthinc

About Our Drug Device Development Program

The drug formulation is designed to be administered into the upper chamber of the nasal cavity immediately after a nerve gas event, using the company’s proprietary intranasal delivery device for periaxonal flow to the brain along the olfactory nerve. This route of administration could allow the antidote to cross the blood-brain barrier within minutes and spread throughout the brain quickly and is intended to reverse the harmful effects of the nerve gas.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including our ability to continue to raise needed funds, successfully complete the concept phase, our ability to successfully develop products, rapid changes in our markets, changes in demand for our future products, and legislative, regulatory, competitive developments and general economic conditions.