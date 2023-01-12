Adoption of Osseointegration Implants to Surge Owing to Rising Preference for Minimally-invasive Surgical Procedures: Fact.MR Analysis

Rockville, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global osseointegration implants market is valued at US$ 2.52 billion in 2023 and is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 8% from 2023 to 2033, as per a new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.



Demand for osseointegration implants is growing rapidly as a result of rising rates of injuries from car accidents. A startling event known as osseointegration occurs when bone directly touches the prosthetic surface without any collagen or fibroblastic matrix in between. The durability of an osseointegrated implant is significantly higher than that of a fibrous encapsulated implant, according to the findings of several studies.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global demand for osseointegration implants is expected to reach US$ 5.44 billion by the year 2033.

Germany’s market for osseointegration implants is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 6% during the projected period (2023-2033).

Sales of knee implants are expected to rise at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period.

Demand for hip implants is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 7% during the next 10 years.

Winning Strategy

To differentiate themselves as fierce competitors in the market, key businesses are using methods such as mergers and acquisitions, alliances, and expansion. Other strategies used by top businesses to boost their market presence include new product launches and a stronger emphasis on R&D.

The benefits of additive manufacturing (AM) in the creation of spinal implants were demonstrated in March 2019 by the engineering firm Renishaw in partnership with cutting-edge technology companies Irish Manufacturing Research (IMR) and topology.

In February 2019 the very first Osseo-Neuromuscular hand prosthesis, which is extremely perfect and sends sensation back to its user, was implanted in a person. The system is integrated with the patient's natural arm which is still present. It is the result of the DeTOP (Dexterous Transradial Osseointegrated Prosthesis with Neural Control and Sensory Feedback) project, a collaboration between the Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden, the Swedish company Integrum AB, and the Scuola Superiore SantAnna in Italy.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the osseointegration implants market currently offer advanced implantable devices, including 3D printed, patient-specific, and customized implants due to substantial research and improvements in the implants used to restore the knee, hip, shoulder, and ankle joints.

Recently, Integrum SE unveiled the ground-breaking OPRA implant technology. According to the manufacturer, the medication was initially offered in London and sold by London International Patient Services (LIPS), a hospital network serving foreign patients seeking care in the United Kingdom.

The new OverdenSURE overdenture attachment system for Zimmer Biomet dental implants was released in North America and Europe in February 2022, according to Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, a medical device manufacturer. This new product line has a beautiful and functional zirconium nitride abutment coating, and a larger range of abutment sizes for greater restorative flexibility, and all of this is housed in a traditional and user-friendly system design.

Key Companies Profiled

Bicon LLC

Camlog

ConMed Corporation

Danaher Corporation

Dentsply Sirona

Institut Straumann AG

Integrum SE

Medtronic

Osstem Implant

Smith and Nephew Plc

Straumann Group

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.



An additional aspect that is anticipated to contribute to the target market's growth is the rising government spending on the healthcare sector in emerging nations to facilitate the provision of modern healthcare services. Furthermore, rising demand for minimally-invasive surgical procedures and the development of regulatory requirements for product approvals are some additional factors anticipated to boost sales growth globally throughout the forecast period.

Segments of Osseointegration Implants Industry Research

By Product : Knee Implants Hip Implants Spinal Implants Dental Implants

By Material : Metallic Ceramic Zirconia Stainless Steel Titanium Polymeric Biomaterials

By End User : Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Dental Clinics Orthopedic Clinics

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA





More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global osseointegration implants market, presenting historical demand data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product (knee implants, hip implants, spinal implants, dental implants), material (metallic, ceramic, zirconia, stainless steel, titanium, polymeric, biomaterials), and end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, dental clinics, orthopedic clinics), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

