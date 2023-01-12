Software Effective Solutions (OTC: SFWJ) Secures Distribution Agreement with Netafim, World’s Leading Drip Irrigation Technology Firm

New Orleans, Louisiana, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Software Effective Solutions Corporation (OTC: SFWJ) (“The Company”, “SFWJ”) DBA Medcana’s Eko2o announces it has begun operations and has secured a distribution agreement with Netafim ( https://www.Netafim.com ), the world’s leading drip irrigation technology company with a focus on driving mass adoption of smart irrigation solutions to fight scarcity of food, water and land.

It was recently announced that Medcana has acquired a controlling stake in Eko2o Environmental Solutions S.A.S. of Medellin, Antioquia, a company focused on developing infrastructure for agriculture, primarily with greenhouse construction and irrigation systems in Colombia and South America.

Netafim is the world's leading drip irrigation technology company, with 5,000 offices worldwide, spread across 110 countries. The company holds 33 subsidiaries and 17 manufacturing plants worldwide.

Learn more by clicking on the video link: https://youtu.be/P0UwsEAS4j4?list=TLGGsizesZV0JmYxMTAxMjAyMw

To date, the company has irrigated over ten million hectares of land and produced over 150 billion drippers – for more than two million ambitious farmers.

“The agreement ensures that our Company becomes a leader in Colombia in irrigation and greenhouse technology, “states Eko2o CEO Juan Ricardo Velez.

“This agreement allows us to dramatically grow our business in the cannabis industry but also in the coconut, banana, and flower industries that are currently the leading production crops in Colombia, furthermore, it comes at a perfect time because these producers are finally realizing the incredible boosts in production that come with adding technology to old production practices”.

About MEDCANA:

Medcana is building the technology, laboratories, growing facilities, and scientific teams to provide premium pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts to the world. All with absolute integrity, sustainability, and social responsibility

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Signed.

/s/ Jose Gabriel Diaz, CEO

www.medcana.net

info@medcana.co

FOR MORE INFORMATION

PLEASE CONTACT:

Chris Greta

512-587-5175

chris@chrisgreta.com

www.medcana.net

info@medcana.co

Attachments