The Global Automotive Fasteners Market is forecast to grow by $8379.8 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Fasteners Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05492136/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the automotive fasteners market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the cost advantages of using plastic automotive fasteners, the growing popularity of structural blind fasteners, and stringent regulations to control emissions.



The automotive fasteners market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• OEM

• Aftermarket



By Vehicle Type

• Passenger cars

• Commercial vehicles



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing popularity of lightweight fasteners solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive fasteners market growth during the next few years. Also, new forms and functions in fastening technology and the increasing popularity of additive manufacturing in automotive industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the automotive fasteners market covers the following areas:

• Automotive fasteners market sizing

• Automotive fasteners market forecast

• Automotive fasteners market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive fasteners market vendors that include A.AGRATI Spa, Acument Global Technologies Inc., Bulten AB, EJOT HOLDING GmbH and Co. KG, Illinois Tool Works Inc., KAMAX Holding GmbH and Co KG, Koninklijke Nedschroef Holding BV, Nifco Inc., Norm Holding, Penn Engineering, Phillips Screw Co., Precision Castparts Corp., Raygroup SASU, Rocknel Fastener Inc., SBE VARVIT Spa, Simmonds Marshall Ltd., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Sterling Tools Ltd, Sundaram Fasteners Ltd, and Trifast plc. Also, the automotive fasteners market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05492136/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________