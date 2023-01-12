The Global Artificial Intelligence based Personalization Market is forecast to grow by $ 2541.4 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 20.45% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Artificial Intelligence based Personalization Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05445342/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the artificial intelligence based personalization market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by high unsubscribe rate for mass marketing, churn prediction, and an increase in the use of chatbots.



The artificial intelligence based personalization market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Website Personalization

• Display ads personalization

• Social media personalization

• E-mail personalization

• Others



By Technology

• Machine learning

• deep learning

• Natural language processing



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the advances in AI and ML as one of the prime reasons driving the artificial intelligence based personalization market growth during the next few years. Also, ai integration with augmented reality (AR) and increased applications in e-commerce will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the artificial intelligence based personalization market covers the following areas:

• Artificial intelligence based personalization market sizing

• Artificial intelligence based personalization market forecast

• Artificial intelligence based personalization market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading artificial intelligence based personalization market vendors that include Accenture Plc, Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., BloomReach Inc., Blueshift Labs Inc., BOUNTEOUS, Crownpeak Technology Inc., H2O.ai Inc., Infinite Analytics Inc., International Business Machines Corp., McDonald Corp., Microsoft Corp., mParticle Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., Sitecore Holding II AS, Verint Systems Inc, ViSenze Pte. Ltd., and ZS Associates Inc. Also, the artificial intelligence based personalization market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05445342/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________