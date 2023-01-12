The Global Fintech Market is forecast to grow by $277.22 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fintech Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442837/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the fintech market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the influence of digitalization, integration of big data and artificial intelligence in fintech, and innovation and development.



The fintech market is segmented as below:

By Application

• On-premise

• Cloud



By End-user

• Banking

• Insurance

• Securities

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing popularity of blockchain as one of the prime reasons driving the fintech market growth during the next few years. Also, the rise in cloud-based solutions and the rise in the popularity of open banking will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the fintech market covers the following areas:

• Fintech market sizing

• Fintech market forecast

• Fintech market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fintech market vendors that include Acorns Advisers LLC, Adyen NV, Affirm Inc., AlphaSense Inc, Avant LLC, Barker Brooks Communications Ltd., Camden Town Technologies Pvt Ltd., CLYDE TECHNOLOGIES, INC, Earnest Fintech, FinTech Sandbox Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., PayPal Holdings Inc., SIGMOIDAL LLC., SoFi Technologies Inc., Stripe Inc., Upstart Network Inc., Fundrise LLC, and Alphabet Inc. Also, the fintech market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



