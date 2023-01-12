The Global Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Market is forecast to grow by $1476.28 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 14.55% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05439277/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the homecare oxygen concentrators market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, rise in geriatric population, and rising healthcare expenditure.



The homecare oxygen concentrators market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Portable

• Stationary



By Technology

• Continuous flow

• Pulse flow



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies continuous product innovation as one of the prime reasons driving the homecare oxygen concentrators market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in online retailing and growing government initiatives toward respiratory diseases will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the homecare oxygen concentrators market covers the following areas:

• Homecare oxygen concentrators market sizing

• Homecare oxygen concentrators market forecast

• Homecare oxygen concentrators market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading homecare oxygen concentrators market vendors that include Besco Medical Ltd., BPL Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Colfax Corp., Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd., Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Inogen Inc., Invacare Corp., Kare Medical and Analytical Devices Ltd. Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, Longfian Scitech Co. Ltd., NGK SPARK PLUG Co. Ltd., Nidek Medical Products Inc., O2 Concepts LLC, Precision Medical Inc., ResMed Inc., SCALEO Medical, Teijin Ltd., Yuwell Jiangsu Yuyue medical equipment and supply Co. Ltd., Zhengzhou Olive Electronic Technology Co. Ltd., and Chart Industries Inc. Also, the homecare oxygen concentrators market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.





