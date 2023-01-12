The Views of 103 Italian Patient Groups on the Corporate Reputation of Pharma, 2021-2022: Roche Ranked 1st Overall with Novo Nordisk in 2nd and Pfizer in 3rd

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Corporate Reputation of Pharma in 2021 - The Patient Perspective - Italy Edition: The Views of 103 Italian Patient Groups" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 'Corporate Reputation of Pharma' survey - the 2021 Ital edition is now in its 8th year, and two years into the Covid-19 pandemic. Between November 2021-February 2022, the survey collected the opinions of 103 Italy-based patient groups on the performance of the pharmaceutical industry during 2021.

Patient groups possess a unique understanding of the needs of the patients and represent their collated views. Patient-group perspectives have become increasingly important to regulators that demand patient input into trial design and conduct, as well as into the evaluation of clinical outcomes. At the same time, many patient groups are also familiar with the complexities of pharma's business. From their vantage point, therefore, patient groups are both able to assess pharma, and recommend ways in which companies can improve - all from a patient perspective.

2021's 103 respondent Italian patient groups had, collectively, been in communication with 959,000 Italian patients during the year. 76% of the Italian patient groups responding to the 2021 'Corporate Reputation of Pharma' survey worked or partnered with at least one pharma company that year.

The report provides details on:

How the analyst measures pharma's corporate reputation from a patient perspective;

The headline results of the 2021 Italy element of the 'Corporate Reputation' survey;

The companies included in the 2021 Italy analysis; and

The profiles of 2021's respondent Italian patient groups.

Company Rankings

The top-three pharma companies in Italy in 2021, out of 22 companies, ranked for their overall corporate reputation (as assessed by respondent Italian patient groups familiar with the company): Roche, 1st - Novo Nordisk, 2nd - Pfizer, 3rd.

The top-three pharma companies in Italy in 2021, out of 6 companies, ranked for their overall corporate reputation (as assessed by respondent Italian patient groups working with the company): Pfizer, 1st - Roche, 2nd - Novartis, 3rd.

The top-three 'big-pharma' companies in Italy in 2021, out of 12 'big-pharma' companies, ranked for their overall corporate reputation (as assessed by respondent Italian patient groups familiar with the company): Roche, 1st - Pfizer, 2nd - GSK, 3rd.

The top-three 'big-pharma' companies in Italy in 2021, out of 5 'big-pharma' companies, ranked for their overall corporate reputation (as assessed by respondent Italian patient groups working with the company): Pfizer, 1st - Roche, 2nd - Novartis, 3rd.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary Italian patient-group relationships with pharma Industry-wide findings The corporate-reputation rankings of 25 pharma companies, 2020 (v. 2019), as assessed by Italian patient groups familiar with the companies The corporate-reputation rankings of 5 pharma companies, 2020, as assessed by Italian patient groups that work/partner with the companies Profiles of the 25 companies, 2020 (v. 2019)

APPENDICES

I Profiles of respondent Italian patient groups, 2020

II List of respondent Italian patient groups that wished to be attributed, 2020

III What respondent Italian patient groups say about pharma (and how the industry can improve), 2020/2021

Companies Mentioned

AbbVie

AstraZeneca

Bayer

Biogen

Boehringer

Ingelheim

Bristol Myers Squibb

Chiesi Farmaceutici

Eli Lilly

Gilead Sciences

GSK

Janssen

Menarini

MSD

Mylan

Novartis

Novo Nordisk

Pfizer

Roche

Sandoz

Sanofi

Takeda

Teva

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/am0yi9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment