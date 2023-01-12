Jscrambler’s Web Page Integrity Solution Wins 2023 BIG Innovation Award

PORTO, Portugal, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jscrambler, a leader in client-side web security, has been named a winner in the 2023 BIG Innovation Awards , presented by the Business Intelligence Group. Jscrambler’s Webpage Integrity (WPI) solution has been recognized among global technology organizations whose innovative approach or product has caused market disruption.



"We're honored that our Webpage Integrity product was recognized by the BIG Innovation Awards,” said Rui Ribeiro, CEO and co-founder of Jscrambler. “Our solution helps enterprises continuously secure JavaScript running on websites and web apps from interference, whether intentional or malicious. This client-side security threat is often overlooked or under-protected but represents a significant attack surface. With Webpage Integrity, organizations can proactively defend their revenue, reputation, and the customer experience.”

Jscrambler's technology is trusted by companies listed among the Fortune 500, top 20 banks, and top 5 OTT providers. Through its agentless and cross-platform solution, Jscrambler’s Webpage Integrity provides full visibility into client-side behaviors, detecting and mitigating a wide array of threats including supply chain attacks like e-commerce skimming, also known as Magecart or form-jacking. The solution works seamlessly with an enterprise’s existing security stack, easily integrating into any SIEM.

“Innovation is ‘business critical’ in today’s society,” said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “We are thrilled to be honoring Jscrambler as they are leading by example and improving the lives of so many.”

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

For a comprehensive look at the leading JavaScript protection and webpage monitoring platform, as well as industry-driven research and data sheets, visit Jscrambler’s website.

About Jscrambler

Jscrambler is a leader in client-side web security. Jscrambler’s unique approach to security protects every application component, providing companies with full visibility and control of their applications against tampering and reverse-engineering. Trusted by the Fortune 500 and major companies in sectors such as finance, e-commerce, media, and software development, Jscrambler is recognized by Gartner in the Market Guide for In-App Protection, Market Guide for Online Fraud Detection, and Hype Cycle for Application Security.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

Contacts

Sherlyn Rijos-Altman

Montner Tech PR

srijos@montner.com

Maria Jimenez

Chief Operating Officer

Business Intelligence Group

jmaria@bintelligence.com

+1 (909) 529-2737