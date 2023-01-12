English Finnish

NoHo Partners Plc



MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 12.1.2023 16:00



NoHo Partners Plc: Managers' transactions (Wawe Capital Oy)



Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Wawe Capital Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person



(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Timo Laine

Position: Member of the Board



Issuer: NoHo Partners Oyj

LEI: 743700DYZ6R1QNLWQA56

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 24341/4/14

____________________________________________



Transaction date: 2023-01-10

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000064332

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION



Transaction details

(1): Volume: 686 Unit price: 6.82 EUR

(2): Volume: 149 Unit price: 6.82 EUR

(3): Volume: 1 Unit price: 6.82 EUR

(4): Volume: 195 Unit price: 6.86 EUR

(5): Volume: 1 Unit price: 6.86 EUR

(6): Volume: 50 Unit price: 6.87 EUR

(7): Volume: 16 Unit price: 6.88 EUR

(8): Volume: 9 Unit price: 6.88 EUR

(9): Volume: 1 Unit price: 6.88 EUR

(10): Volume: 242 Unit price: 6.9 EUR

(11): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 6.9 EUR

(12): Volume: 900 Unit price: 6.9 EUR

(13): Volume: 1 Unit price: 6.9 EUR

(14): Volume: 71 Unit price: 6.9 EUR



Aggregated transactions (14):

Volyymi: 3322 Volume weighted average price: 6.8769 EUR

____________________________________________



Transaction date: 2023-01-10

Venue: CEUD

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000064332

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION



Transaction details

(1): Volume: 5556 Unit price: 6.87 EUR



Aggregated transactions (1):

Volyymi: 5556 Volume weighted average price: 6.87 EUR







Additional information:

Jarno Vilponen, CFO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 40 721 9376



Distribution:

NASDAQ Helsinki

Major media

www.noho.fi/en



NoHo Partners Plc is a Finnish group established in 1996, specialising in restaurant services. The company, which was listed on NASDAQ Helsinki in 2013 and became the first Finnish listed restaurant company, has continued to grow strongly throughout its history. The Group companies include some 250 restaurants in Finland, Denmark and Norway. The well-known restaurant concepts of the company include Elite, Savoy, Teatteri, Sea Horse, Stefan’s Steakhouse, Palace, Löyly, Hanko Sushi, Friends & Brgrs, Campingen and Cock’s & Cows. Depending on the season, the Group employs approximately 2,100 people converted into full-time employees. The Group aims to achieve turnover of MEUR 400 by the end of 2024. The company’s vision is to be the leading restaurant company in Northern Europe.