NoHo Partners Plc
MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 12.1.2023 16:00
NoHo Partners Plc: Managers' transactions (Wawe Capital Oy)
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Wawe Capital Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Timo Laine
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: NoHo Partners Oyj
LEI: 743700DYZ6R1QNLWQA56
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 24341/4/14
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-01-10
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000064332
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 686 Unit price: 6.82 EUR
(2): Volume: 149 Unit price: 6.82 EUR
(3): Volume: 1 Unit price: 6.82 EUR
(4): Volume: 195 Unit price: 6.86 EUR
(5): Volume: 1 Unit price: 6.86 EUR
(6): Volume: 50 Unit price: 6.87 EUR
(7): Volume: 16 Unit price: 6.88 EUR
(8): Volume: 9 Unit price: 6.88 EUR
(9): Volume: 1 Unit price: 6.88 EUR
(10): Volume: 242 Unit price: 6.9 EUR
(11): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 6.9 EUR
(12): Volume: 900 Unit price: 6.9 EUR
(13): Volume: 1 Unit price: 6.9 EUR
(14): Volume: 71 Unit price: 6.9 EUR
Aggregated transactions (14):
Volyymi: 3322 Volume weighted average price: 6.8769 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-01-10
Venue: CEUD
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000064332
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 5556 Unit price: 6.87 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volyymi: 5556 Volume weighted average price: 6.87 EUR
Additional information:
Jarno Vilponen, CFO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 40 721 9376
Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Major media
www.noho.fi/en
NoHo Partners Plc is a Finnish group established in 1996, specialising in restaurant services. The company, which was listed on NASDAQ Helsinki in 2013 and became the first Finnish listed restaurant company, has continued to grow strongly throughout its history. The Group companies include some 250 restaurants in Finland, Denmark and Norway. The well-known restaurant concepts of the company include Elite, Savoy, Teatteri, Sea Horse, Stefan’s Steakhouse, Palace, Löyly, Hanko Sushi, Friends & Brgrs, Campingen and Cock’s & Cows. Depending on the season, the Group employs approximately 2,100 people converted into full-time employees. The Group aims to achieve turnover of MEUR 400 by the end of 2024. The company’s vision is to be the leading restaurant company in Northern Europe.
