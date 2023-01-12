Spoiler Alert Earns Spot on Built In's List of 2023 Best Places to Work

BOSTON, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spoiler Alert, a mission-driven, venture-backed technology startup at the intersection of supply chain resiliency, affordable nutrition, and climate change, announces its recognition as one of Built In's 2023 Best Places to Work, earning places with Best Startups to Work For, Fully Remote Best Startups to Work For, and Fully Remote Best Places to Work. The annual awards program honors companies of all sizes - remote, hybrid and in-office - with the best total rewards packages across the U.S.

"Here at Spoiler Alert, we pride ourselves on listening to employee feedback and continuously investing in initiatives that let us bring our best selves to work," shares Ali Rosewood, Director of Operations. "This recognition is a testament to our efforts to create an equitable, engaging, and performance-driven culture that ensures our employees have the support and resources they need to grow professionally." Over the past three years, the company has evolved its comprehensive compensation and benefits program and embraced a remote-first approach to hiring and collaboration. This includes progressive stipends for wellness, professional development, and remote work, as well as expanded PTO and parental leave programs to encourage balance.

During this time, Spoiler Alert has also created opportunities for emerging leaders to take increasing responsibility in company management and shape the future of their functions. "Our people are so critical for allowing us to fulfill our mission and power the waste-free economy," states Ricky Ashenfelter, co-founder and CEO. "Nothing is more fulfilling than coming to work alongside a passionate group of colleagues that care so much about both societal impact and the digital transformation of one of the most critical verticals of our economy." This past year, Spoiler Alert helped its customers keep more than 300 million pounds of food out of landfills.

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

"It's my honor to congratulate this year's Best Places to Work winners," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "These exemplary companies understand their people are their most valuable asset, and they've stepped up to meet the modern professional's new expectations, including the desire to work for companies that deliver purpose, growth and inclusion. These winners set the stage for a human-centered future of work, and we can't wait to see that future unfold."

About Spoiler Alert:

Spoiler Alert is a Boston-based, B2B software company helping leading CPG brands manage excess and aging inventory. Its customers, which include Campbell Soup Company, Danone North America, Mondelēz International, Nestlé, and Kraft Heinz leverage Spoiler Alert's software and services to manage their discounting processes across a private network of discount retailers and nonprofit channels - with a focus on maximizing cost recovery, strengthening customer relationships, and increasing the effectiveness of CPG teams tasked with minimizing inventory write-offs. To learn more, visit www.spoileralert.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

About Built In:

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. www.builtin.com

