TigerGraph Recognized in 2022 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Cloud Database Management Systems for Analytical Use Cases

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TigerGraph , provider of a leading ML and AI graph analytics platform, today announced it has been recognized in the 2022 Gartner “Critical Capabilities for Cloud Database Management Systems for Analytical Use Cases” research report. This recognition follows the company’s recent announcement that it has expanded its TigerGraph Cloud offering with new features that equip users with a comprehensive, streamlined approach to deploy and maintain multiple graph database solutions with visual analytics and machine learning tools.

“TigerGraph is committed to delivering a world-class product that helps enterprises unlock the full potential of their data and we believe this recognition by Gartner validates the strength of our technology,” said Yu Xu, CEO and founder, TigerGraph. “In our opinion, TigerGraph’s Critical Capabilities scores for Analytics Use Cases and our recognition in the Magic Quadrant demonstrates why TigerGraph Cloud is the platform of choice for enterprises looking to adopt graph technologies to answer critical business questions in the most collaborative way possible.”

TigerGraph Cloud is the industry’s first and only distributed native graph database-as-a-service, enabling users to accelerate the adoption of graph technology with easy-to-use features that process analytics and transactional workloads in real time. It has received a score of 3.56 for the Use Case Data Lake and 3.26 for the Use Case Streaming Analytics.

This report builds on TigerGraph’s recent recognition in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud Database Management Systems . It was also recognized in the 2022 Gartner® Peer Insights™ ‘Voice of the Customer’: Cloud Database Management Systems Report with a 4.6 out of 5 rating from 48 reviews as of January 2023. This rating is based on direct feedback from customers, and to us this demonstrates the escalating demand for graph analytics as businesses seek real-time insights about their customers, products, and suppliers. The company was also included in 2022 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ reports including the 2022 Hype Cycle for Artificial Intelligence and 2022 Hype Cycle for Healthcare Data, Analytics and AI .

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About TigerGraph

TigerGraph is a platform for advanced analytics and machine learning on connected data. Based on the industry’s first distributed native graph database, TigerGraph’s proven technology supports advanced analytics and machine learning applications such as fraud detection, anti-money laundering (AML), entity resolution, customer 360, recommendations, knowledge graph, cybersecurity, supply chain, IoT, and network analysis. The company is headquartered in Redwood City, California, USA. Start free with tigergraph.com/cloud .

