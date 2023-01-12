Westbank and QuadReal Property Group Welcomes Year of the Rabbit with Fifth Annual Oakridge Park Lunar New Year Celebration

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westbank , in partnership with QuadReal Property Group , has announced the annual Oakridge Park Lunar New Year Celebration for 2023 at Fairmont Pacific Rim . Now in its 5th year, the 2023 celebration marks several milestones in the creation of Oakridge Park, bringing together the best in culture and community through beautiful installations, activations, and culinary offerings.



Celebrating the Year of the Rabbit, a symbol of longevity, peace, and prosperity, 2023’s Lunar New Year at Oakridge Park will be a manifestation of Oakridge Park’s commitment to culture in all forms, including unique culinary experiences, which will be brought to life in the Food Hall by Time Out Market. At Fairmont Pacific Rim from January 16th to February 12th, visitors can expect incredible programming daily from 11:00 a.m. PT - 6:00 p.m. PT, including family-focused activities such as: children’s ballet classes with the award-winning Goh Ballet, complimentary Lunar New Year family portraits, a floral arrangement workshop, as well as musical performances. For an unforgettable culinary experience, a sushi and omakase menu curated by Michelin-Awarded Chef Masayoshi Baba will be available for booking online in The Lobby Lounge & RawBar, offering visitors a taste of what is to come at Oakridge Park .

One of North America’s largest and most significant redevelopments, Oakridge Park is a complete community around which the bulk of Vancouver’s future growth will concentrate, with civic, retail, workspace, and residential uses anchored by a nearly ten-acre park. Comprised of five linked spaces, each with its own identity, the park will act as a connector for all residents and user groups and be home to recreation, music venues, public art installations and culinary experiences that represent Oakridge Park’s commitments to art, design and broadly, culture.

“As Vancouver’s new town centre and a cultural hub for the city, Oakridge Park, at its core, is a celebration of Vancouver’s multiculturalism and diversity. We envision the Food Hall at Oakridge Park as a central organizing element, where residents and visitors from around the world can come together and connect through food,” shares Ian Gillespie, Founder & CEO, Westbank. “Chef Masayoshi’s 2023 Lunar New Year offering will give guests a glimpse of the inspiration behind the many culinary experiences we have planned at Oakridge Park. We hope you enjoy.”

In addition to its daily programming, the Oakridge Park Lunar New Year Celebration will offer private sales appointments and exclusive incentives for available homes, including the opportunity to purchase with 8% down and select from purchaser gifts, including a custom-designed Fazioli piano, a furniture package from B&B Italia, a luxury vehicle, or an Experience Trip to Tokyo, Shanghai, London, or Paris.



To learn more about the 2023 Oakridge Park Lunar New Year Celebration, visit https://lunarnewyear.ca/ .

To learn more about Oakridge Park and register to learn more, visit https://oakridgepark.com/ .

About Westbank:

Westbank is a practice dedicated to the creation of inspiring environments. Established 30 years ago, we are a private company that concentrates primarily on large projects in our core cities of focus: Vancouver, Toronto, Seattle, Tokyo and San Jose. As a global leader in net zero development and the co-owner of one of North America's largest district energy providers, we are committed to largescale net zero carbon initiatives. Our body of work includes residential, hotels, retail, creative workspace, district energy, affordable housing, exhibitions and public art, with over $50B of projects completed or under development. As our practice has evolved, we have woven together an ecosystem of cultural enterprises, including restaurants, gyms, spas, music venues, private members clubs, fashion, dance schools and food halls. We bring this ecosystem to life through collaborations with some of the most talented artists, architects, designers and entrepreneurs in the world. We look for every opportunity to strengthen the bonds that unite us – to bring people together and help build more inspiring, sustainable communities. Through these and other endeavours, our evolution continues as we become a cultural platform for the creative city.

About QuadReal Property Group:

QuadReal Property Group is a global real estate investment, operating and development company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. Its assets under management total $67.1 billion. From its foundation in Canada as a full-service real estate operating company, QuadReal has expanded its capabilities to invest equity and debt in both the public and private markets. QuadReal invests directly, via programmatic partnerships and through operating companies in which it holds an ownership interest. QuadReal seeks to deliver strong investment returns while creating sustainable environments that bring value to the people and communities it serves. Now and for generations to come.

QuadReal: Excellence lives here.

About Fairmont Pacific Rim:

Fairmont Pacific Rim - Vancouver's definitive luxury hotel - was rated the World's Best Business Hotel by Condé Nast Traveler readers and awarded the coveted Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star and AAA Five Diamond Ratings. This ultramodern downtown hotel offers unobstructed mountain and harbour views, combining the best of the Pacific Rim in its architecture and décor. The hotel features two award-winning dining destinations, resort-style Willow Stream Spa, rooftop and pool sundeck, lavish guestrooms, and a variety of the city's most luxurious suites.

fairmont.com | all.accor.com | group.accor.com

