Cutting Tool Packaging Market is expected to grow from USD 13.98 billion in 2022 to USD 23.13 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

Pune India, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the cutting tool packaging market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the cutting tool packaging market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the type, material, application, and region. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global cutting tool packaging market are Zili Packing Materials Co Ltd, ZBR Packaging Materials Co Ltd, Plasel Plastic Ltd, Rose Plastic AG, Dopur plastic (Hangzhou) Co Ltd, among other. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide cutting tool packaging market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Cutting tools are a type of instrument or tool that use shear distortion techniques to remove material from a work object. Because these cutting tools run the risk of inflicting painful injuries on their users, the packaging is required to keep them secure. Cutting tool packaging is used to store cutting tools such as milling tools, drilling tools, indexable inserts, turning tools, threading tools, parting & grooving tools, tool holders, etc. There are many different types of packaging for cutting tools, including boxes, cases, tubes, cassettes, etc. Cutting tool packaging can come in a wide variety of forms, including those made of plastic, foam, wood, metal, glass, etc. Every cutting tool is susceptible to wear while in use, which increases its usable lifespan and decreases its cutting strength, necessitating an efficient packing solution. To keep their accuracy and sharpness, cutting tools can also be repaired and reground. All of these factors support the growth of the market for cutting tool packaging throughout the forecast period. Cutting Tools last significantly longer when maintained properly and promptly. If not packed properly, they won't even last as long as they were supposed to.

Scope of Cutting Tool Packaging Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Type, Material, Application and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Zili Packing Materials Co Ltd, ZBR Packaging Materials Co Ltd, Plasel Plastic Ltd, Rose Plastic AG, Dopur plastic (Hangzhou) Co Ltd, among other.

Segmentation Analysis

The boxes segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The Type segment is Boxes, Folding carton, Cases, Tubes, Cassettes, and Others. The boxes segment will witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Boxes are important in the packaging industry. Boxes have long been the most popular kind of packaging. They are used to bundle a huge quantity of cutting instruments on packaging lines all around the world. For corrugated boxes, prefabricated rectangular box forms are frequently available. If the boxes arrive in flat stacks, they might need to be manually put together. For packing purposes, boxes are typically used in conjunction with case erectors.

The polyvinyl chloride (PVC) segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The material segment is Plastic, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene (PE), High Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE), and Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET). The polyvinyl chloride (PVC) segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. PVC is a preferred material for packaging cutting tools due to its strength and light weight. Due to the high chlorine content in the material, it is also fire-resistant, which is one of the reasons for its expanding popularity in a number of industries. PVC has many applications and advantages in a variety of industries, both in its rigid and flexible forms. Particularly rigid PVC has a high plastic density, which makes it particularly robust and frequently quite strong. Along with being generally accessible and inexpensive, it also has a long shelf life, which makes it a practical choice for packing.

The parting & grooving tools segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The application segment is Milling tools, Drilling tools, Indexable inserts, Turning tools, Threading tools, Parting & grooving tools, Tool holders, and Others. The parting & grooving tools segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The mailer bag or box you decide to use to distribute Parting & Grooving tool orders made online has a big impact on the journey of your clients. When carried out correctly, it could boost brand recognition, prevent product damage, and provide a positive consumer experience.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the cutting tool packaging include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The Asia Pacific region witnessed a major share. Owing to the mining and construction industries' substantial use of cutting tool packaging in the area. Another factor driving the market for cutting tool packaging is the cost-effective option provided by high-quality plastic packaging. Strong, heat-resistant, and durable packaging is also projected to be a key factor in the growth of the cutting tool packaging market.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's Cutting Tool Packaging Market size was valued at USD 0.12 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.15 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2023 to 2030. Due to the region's significant industries, such as the defense, aerospace, and automotive, increasing need for high-performance tools.

China

China’s Cutting Tool Packaging Market size was valued at USD 0.23 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.32 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2030. The need for miniaturisation in end-use industries is growing, which is driving up the price of cutting tools in the area.

India

India's Cutting Tool Packaging Market size was valued at USD 0.18 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.23 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2030. Several causes, particularly the increasing industrialization of emerging countries and the increase in government spending on infrastructure development, are driving the region's growth.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of the cutting tool packaging market is mainly driven by a rise in the demand for halogen compounds for use in paints and coatings, pulp and paper, and water treatment.

