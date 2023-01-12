The Global Voltage Regulator Market is forecast to grow by $11,564.05 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.69% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Voltage Regulator Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04973826/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the voltage regulator market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rapid growth of IoT, increasing penetration of industry 4.0 in many regions globally, and growing investments by market players in R&D.



The voltage regulator market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Tap-switching voltage regulator

• Ferroresonant voltage regulator

• Electronic voltage regulator



By End-user

• Communications

• Computer

• Consumer electronics

• Automotive

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing popularity of smart wearables as one of the prime reasons driving the voltage regulator market growth during the next few years. Also, advancements in retail and transportation sectors to increase the demand in APAC and growing investment in smart city projects will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the voltage regulator market covers the following areas:

• Voltage regulator market sizing

• Voltage regulator market forecast

• Voltage regulator market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading voltage regulator market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., Diodes Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, General Electric Co., Infineon Technologies AG, Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp, Renesas Electronics Corp., Ricoh Co. Ltd., ROHM Co. Ltd., Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Inc., Semtech Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments Inc., Torex Semiconductor Ltd., TOSHIBA CORP, Vicor Corp., and Vishay Intertechnology Inc. Also, the voltage regulator market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

