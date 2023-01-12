Agricultural Surfactants Market is estimated to be US$ 2.6 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period (2022-2032) - By PMI

Covina, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surfactants are also known as surface-acting agents. These reduce surface tension of water. In agriculture, surfactants help famers to use pesticides more efficiently. Surfactants minimize the water surface tension so that the pesticides keeps the spray on the targeted rather than mixing into the water. Agricultural surfactants are blended with agrochemicals to improve the spread of spray droplets on the surface of leaves and maximize the duration of spray droplets. Agricultural surfactants enrich the proficiency of pesticides. Surfactants are also used in the herbicides which are similar to household cleaning and personal-care Types including hand wash and others. There are two types of surfactants, ionic and non-ionic, in this type, the non-polar hydrophobic tail is a long-chain hydrocarbon, often derived from natural products such as fatty acids and alcohols, the largest class of surfactants being anionic, which has a negatively charged head- Separates into groups in water. Surfactants are classified based on their polar head because the hydrophobic tails are often the same, if the head group has a negative or positive charge it is called anionic or cationic respectively. Nonionic surfactants have no charge in solution and are the most commonly used surfactants in the horticulture industry, when used properly they do not harm plants, remain stable and do a good job of breaking the surface tension of the critical rate of water. Examples of nonionic surfactant molecules are monoglycerides of long-chain fatty acids, polyoxyethylated alkylphenols, and polyoxyethylated alkylphenols and polyoxyethylated alcohols. Anionic surfactants work best for removing dirt, clay and some oily stains, these surfactants work after ionization, when added to water, anionic surfactants ionize and have a negative charge, negatively charged surfactants bind to positively charged particles such as soil. Agricultural surfactants are classified as activator adjuvants, activator adjuvants change the characteristics of pesticide sprays, including pesticides, speed up absorption and contamination, reduce particle production, develop viscosity and evaporation rates, and photodegradation. Agricultural surfactants are additives used in agrochemicals to increase the effectiveness of agricultural pesticides. Increasing demand for agrochemicals due to adoption of precision farming and cultivation is likely to drive the market growth.

The report “Agricultural Surfactants Market, By Type (Anionic, Nonionic, Cationic, and Amphoteric), By Application (Insecticide, Herbicide, Fungicide, and Other), By Substrate (Synthetic and Bio-based), By Crop Application (Crop-based and Non-crop-based), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends,m Analysis and Forecast till 2032 “

Key Highlights:

In December 2022, Huntsman Corporation announced in December that it had completed the sale of approximately 42.4 million common shares of Venator Materials PLC under the advice of SK Capital Partners, LP.

In October 2022, Natco Pharma Limited is pleased to announce launch of two chlorantraniliprole pesticide formulated combination products under the brand names: NATVOL:Chlorantraniliprole 8.8% Thiamenthoxam 17.5% SC; and NATLIGO: Chlorantraniliprole 9.3% Lambda-cyhalothrin, Both products are broad-spectrum, foliar insecticides used in across wide range of crops.

In October 2022, BASF Hannong Chemicals are planning to establish a production joint venture “BASF Hannong Chemicals Solutions Ltd”.

Analyst View:

The augmenting demand of the agrochemicals is expected to cater to growing demand for agricultural products and hence drives the growth of the global agricultural surfactants market. Additionally, changing farming practices and adoption of new technologies is expected to foster the global agricultural surfactants market growth. Further, increasing demand for agrochemicals owing to increase in pressure on global food also enhance the global market in a positive way. Major players in the global market are exploring new regions by adopting new strategies such as expansion & investments, acquisitions, new product launches, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and joint ventures. This is anticipated to boost the global agricultural surfactants market growth in the near future. Growing demand of bio-based surfactants provides new growth opportunities for the players in the global agricultural surfactants market. Increase in adoption of precision farming and rise in requirement to protect crops from pests are anticipated to fuels the demand for agricultural surfactants. Moreover, rise in demand for green solutions is anticipated to propel the global market growth. Nevertheless, rising use of bio-based surfactants and increasing development of cost-effective pesticides are expected to create opportunities in the agricultural surfactants market. Moreover, the potential market in the emerging economies and untapped regions may open up new growth opportunities in the global agricultural surfactants market.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Agricultural Surfactants Market, By Type (Anionic, Nonionic, Cationic, and Amphoteric), By Application (Insecticide, Herbicide, Fungicide, and Other), By Substrate (Synthetic and Bio-based), By Crop Application (Crop-based and Non-crop-based), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”

Key Market Insights from the report:

Agricultural Surfactants Market accounted for US$ 1.5 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 2.6 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.2%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of deployment type, application, substrate, crop application, and region.

By type, the non-ionic segment is projected to hold a large share of the market during the forecast period. Non-ionic surfactants are widely used in agriculture surfactants as these are good dispersing agents, have low toxicity to animals and plants, and stabile in cold water.

By application, the herbicides segment accounted for a major share of the agricultural surfactants market.

By substrate, most agricultural surfactants available in the market are synthetic-based. Hence, the synthetic-based segment accounted for a major share of the market.

By crop application, the broad application of agricultural surfactants in cereals & grains which is crop based is the key factor driving the global agricultural surfactants market.

By region, North America accounts highest revenue share to the global agricultural surfactants market due to high adoption of precision farming and protected agriculture in this region. In addition, major players such as DowDuPont and Helena Chemical Company are investing more in R&D to develop new and innovative products.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Agricultural Surfactants Market:

The prominent players operating in the Agricultural Surfactants Market includes Evonik Industries AG, Dow Corning Corp., Akzonobel NV, Solvay SA, BASF SA, Huntsman Corporation, Nufarm, Clariant, Helena Chemical Company, Croda International, and Wilbur-Ellis Company. The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Scope of the Report:

Agricultural Surfactants Market, By Type Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Anionic Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Nonionic Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Cationic Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Amphoteric Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Agricultural Surfactants Market, By Application Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Insecticide Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Herbicide Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Fungicide Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Other Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Agricultural Surfactants Market, By Substrate, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Synthetic Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Bio-based Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Agricultural Surfactants Market, By Crop Application, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Crop-based Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Non -Crop-based Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

