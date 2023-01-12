JTV® Announces Expanded Livestream Shopping Series

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JTV®, the national jewelry retailer and broadcast network, today announced the launch of its expanded livestream shopping series. JTV’s livestream capabilities will seamlessly enable jewelry aficionados and shoppers alike to engage with experts, educators, celebrity partners and more, while shopping a curated and topical assortment of JTV’s wide product collections.

Since 1993, JTV has served as a premier shopping destination for jewelry, gemstones and accessories. Known for its original shopping broadcasts led by today’s leading jewelry experts and hosts, JTV is home to a variety of fan-favorite series and has cemented itself as a leader within the home shopping space. With its new livestream features, JTV will expand upon its interactive resources while providing an elevated, fun, and memorable shopping experience for consumers in 2023 and beyond.

“Shopping for jewelry is a very personal experience, so we’re excited to offer varied ways for consumers to browse products and tune into discussions surrounding their favorite brands and jewelry topics,” said Donna Burns, Executive Vice President of Broadcast Sales, JTV. “JTV’s livestream series will help our community stay well-connected as they explore the dazzling world of jewelry and gemstones through live, engaging experiences.”

JTV’s livestream segments will include exciting pre- and post-show discussions of JTV’s most popular broadcast segments such as Gem Discoveries, Personalized Style, Early Access and more. JTV will also offer new creator-focused livestreams with Jewel School hosts Susan Thomas and Katy Smith. JTV experts will also feature a range of other topics, from educational to fashion and styling to top jewelry picks of the week. With these entertaining and informative livestream series, consumers will enjoy real-time access to JTV’s jewelry and gemstone experts as they showcase today’s leading trends.

For more information about JTV’s livestream series, please visit jtv.com/show/jtv-extra and facebook.com/JTVExtra. For more information about JTV, please visit JTV.com and follow @JTV on Instagram, @jtv on Facebook, @jewelrytv on Pinterest and @jewelry on Twitter.

