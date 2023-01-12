Worldwide Demand for Insulated Water Bottles Is Predicted To Reach a Market Value of US$ 3.1 Billion by 2033: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently published research report by Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, worldwide demand for insulated water bottles is estimated to reach US$ 3.1 billion by the end of 2033 with the market expanding at 3.4% CAGR through 2033.



For the health of an individual, hydration plays a pivotal role. Therefore, there arises the requirement for efficient water bottles. In recent years, more people have been adopting stainless steel water bottles instead of plastic bottles owing to rising concerns related to the adverse impacts of plastic on the environment.

Download Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8112

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Sales of insulated water bottles are projected to reach US$ 3.1 billion by 2033-end.

The market in Canada is expected to advance at a CAGR of 2.6% through 2033.

The current value of the global insulated water bottles industry is US$ 2.2 billion.

The market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 3.4% through 2033.

Demand for insulated water bottles in Germany is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 1.7% through 2033.



“Increasing adoption of insulated water bottles by athletes, daily travelers, and others for regular use is projected to stimulate growth opportunities in the global market,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Winning Strategy

Governments from different countries around the world are taking initiatives to promote the use of reusable bottles and ban single-use plastic bottles. These reusable bottles are eco-friendly and safe to use. These initiatives are predicted to fuel the growth opportunities in the global insulated water bottle industry.

Stainless steel bottles have a longer life expectancy as compared to other options, i.e., glass or plastic bottles. In addition, these other options can also break easily. Furthermore, stainless steel water bottles are useful as they can maintain the temperature of beverages for a specific period.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8112

Competitive Landscape

Players from the industry are looking to enhance output and minimize the operation cost of drinking bottles. Rising retail power and input costs are likely to serve as significant factors for novel innovations. The development of new strategies along with increased efforts from suppliers or players to achieve new efficiency levels is anticipated to help players to gain a competitive edge in the global market.

• Hydro Flask: Hydro Flask is a leading brand in the insulated water bottle market. It offers a range of sizes and colors, as well as functional and stylish designs.

• YETI: YETI is a popular brand in the insulated water bottle market that offers heavy duty insulation, durability, and sleek designs.

• Klean Kanteen: Klean Kanteen is a well-known brand in the insulated water bottle market that offers a variety of sizes and colors.

• CamelBak: CamelBak is a leading brand in the insulated water bottle market that offers insulated bottles with a wide range of features.

• Miir: Miir is a popular brand in the insulated water bottle market that offers stylish and durable designs.

• Thermos: Thermos is a well-known brand in the insulated water bottle market that offers a variety of sizes and colors.

• Swell: Swell is a popular brand in the insulated water bottle market that offers a variety of stylish and functional designs.

• SIGG: SIGG is a leading brand in the insulated water bottle market that offers a variety of sizes and colors.

Key Companies Profiled

Cayman Fitness

Fnova

Geysa

Healthy Human

Hydro Flask

Mira

Rehydrate-Pro

Thermos

SIGG

Hydro Flask

Klean Kanteen

Nalgene

Contigo

Thermos

CamelBak

Simple Modern

Zojirushi

MIRA Brands

Get Full Access of Complete Report:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8112

Moreover, insulated bottles are hundred percent recyclable and can be used for a longer period. Further, plastic bottles can increase the risk of chemicals seeping into the juices stored. Insulated water bottles are a better choice as they keep the content inside chemical-free. These bottles can be washed easily in a dishwasher. Thus, the convenience of application is expected to push the adoption of insulated water bottles by individuals.

Segmentation of Insulated Water Bottles Industry Research

By Type: Fine Mouth Big Mouth Mugs Tumblers

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Online Stores Others

By Material: Plastic Metal Glass Silicone

By Region: North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Paper Bottles Market - The global demand for Paper Bottles Market significant growth 5.2% in 2021, to total 31.8 Mn units. Packaging paper bottles displayed growth of 5.4% to total 24.3 Mn units, while demand for paper water bottles was up 4.7% to 7.5 Mn units.

Baby Bottles Market - The global baby bottles market is estimated at USD 3.3 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 5.2 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2032.

Insulated Drinkware Market - The insulated drinkware market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period (2020-2030).

Reusable Water Bottle Market - The global reusable water bottle market enjoys a valuation of US$ 9.2 billion at present and is forecasted to surge to an impressive revenue value of US$ 13.5 billion by 2033, expanding at 3.9% CAGR over the next ten years.

Tamper Evident Bottles Market - The global demand for tamper evident bottles market is expected to witness positive growth over the forecast period due to the growth in end-use industries across the globe. North America and Western Europe regions are expected to witness positive growth

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global insulated water bottles market for the period of 2023-2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market on the basis of type (fine mouth, big mouth, mugs, tumblers), distribution channel (supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, online stores, others), and material (plastic, metal, glass, silicone), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).