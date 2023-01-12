Titanium Dioxide Market Value to Reach US$ 22.7 Bn by 2031, Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - According to a study published by Transparency Market Research, the global titanium dioxide market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.



Titanium dioxide is a semiconducting, odorless product used extensively as a pigment to improve the opacity and whiteness of any product. Titanium dioxide is chemically inert and displays photocatalytic activity when exposed to light. It is cost-effective and can be manufactured in large quantities and used in different application areas such as paints & coatings, plastic, and paper,

New product launches are helping leading market players in generating new revenue streams and in gaining an edge over competitors. For instance, in November 2019, The Chemours Company announced the launch of a new titanium dioxide pigment which has helped improve the performance of printing inks.

Download a FREE sample copy of the report (please prefer the corporate mail ID to get the highest priority) - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2762

Key Findings of Market Study

Increase in Product Usage in Paints & Coatings: In terms of application, the global market has been trifurcated into paints & coatings, plastic, and paper. Paints & coatings is expected to emerge as the dominant segment during the forecast period. Titanium dioxide is extensively used in different paints and coatings such as automotive OEM coatings, architectural coatings, powder coatings, protective coatings, wood finishes, and waterborne paints. The use of titanium dioxide has helped in improving brightness, whiteness, durability, and opacity of paints and coatings and impacts the growth of the segment.





In terms of application, the global market has been trifurcated into paints & coatings, plastic, and paper. Paints & coatings is expected to emerge as the dominant segment during the forecast period. Titanium dioxide is extensively used in different paints and coatings such as automotive OEM coatings, architectural coatings, powder coatings, protective coatings, wood finishes, and waterborne paints. The use of titanium dioxide has helped in improving brightness, whiteness, durability, and opacity of paints and coatings and impacts the growth of the segment. Rise in Usage in Coatings for Ships and Buildings: Titanium dioxide is extensively used in coatings for ships, buildings, and toys. Titanium dioxide offers low solubility and high thermal stability which makes them suitable for use in these products. Increase in usage of titanium dioxide in coatings for buildings, ships, and toys, is triggering industry growth.



Titanium Dioxide Market-Key Drivers

Surge in usage of titanium dioxide as a bleaching agent in porcelain enamels is one of the factors driving the global market





Rise in disposable income encourages consumers to renovate their residences, which has fueled the demand for paints and coatings, in turn propelling the titanium dioxide market



Buy this Premium Research Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=2762<ype=S

Titanium Dioxide Market-Regional Insights

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to hold dominant share during the forecast period. Rise in product demand from different end-use industries such as paints & coatings, paper, and plastic in India and China is projected to help drive market growth in the region during the forecast period. Additionally, the ease of availability of resources such as land and labor could help well-established market players to establish research and development centers in Asia Pacific countries, which could help market growth in the region in future.

Titanium Dioxide Market-Key Players

The global market is competitive due to the significant presence of international and local players. Entry of new players is anticipated to intensify competition in the market during the forecast period.

Prominent titanium dioxide market players are investing in research and development activities to produce improved products which would meet customer requirements in different application areas.

Some of the key companies active in the market are CRISTAL, The Chemours Company, Huntsman International LLC, Evonik Industries AG, Tronox Limited, and Tayca Corp.

Request for Customization – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=2762

The global titanium dioxide market is segmented as follows:

Application

Paints & Coatings

Plastic

Paper



Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com