The Global Ultraviolet (UV) Sensor Market is forecast to grow by $3230.96 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 18.05% during the forecast period

Our report on the ultraviolet (UV) sensor market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing investments in the global smartphone market, improved efficiency in the automotive segment, and the growing popularity of sensing technology.



The ultraviolet (UV) sensor market is segmented as below:

By Type

• UV phototubes

• Light sensors

• UV spectrum sensors



By End-user

• Industrial

• Automotive

• Medical

• Consumer electronics

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the use of UV sensors in wearables as one of the prime reasons driving the ultraviolet (UV) sensor market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of industrial machine vision and the growing trend of IoT will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the ultraviolet (UV) sensor market covers the following areas:

• Ultraviolet (UV) sensor market sizing

• Ultraviolet (UV) sensor market forecast

• Ultraviolet (UV) sensor market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ultraviolet (UV) sensor market vendors that include Adafruit Industries LLC, Apogee Instruments Inc., Balluff GmbH, Broadcom Inc., Davis Instruments Corp., GaNo Optoelectronics Inc., Genicom Co. Ltd., LAPIS Semiconductor Co. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., sglux GmbH, Silicon Laboratories Inc., Skye Instruments Ltd., Solar Light Co. Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, TRI-TRONICS, UV-Technik Speziallampen GmbH, Vernier Software and Technology LLC, Xylem Inc., ZED Ziegler Electronic Devices GmbH, and Vishay Intertechnology Inc. Also, the ultraviolet (UV) sensor market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

