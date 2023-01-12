Maternity Pillow Market Size Worth $885.6 Billion by 2030: The Brainy Insights

Newark, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Brainy Insights, the maternity pillow market is growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2022-2030. The increasing focus on maternal health, coupled with high spending capacity in developed countries such as the US, the UK, Germany, and Canada is driving the market growth. Increased awareness about the products to assist pregnancy is also driving the demand for maternity pillows.



Maternity pillows are often known as pregnancy pillows and support pregnant women to sleep comfortably while reducing body pain and discomfort caused due to weight gain. The demand for maternity pillows is also increasing owing to the rising prevalence of rest legs syndrome. Further, the increasing risk of stillbirth is also expected to propel the market growth.



Request market scope and parent market analysis sample PDF: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/13146



Some of the pillows available in the market are of high quality, filled with organic material, and eco-friendly. The price of these pillows can vary significantly from USD 30 to USD 60. Some of the premium pillows can also cost about USD 250 and above. However, technical advancement and the introduction of new materials can reduce the price of the pillow in the coming years. This also provides huge opportunities to the companies operating in this business.



Moreover, government campaigns and advertisements by celebrities could boost the overall market. For instance, Quilt Comfort, an India-based D2C startup has onboarded Kajal Aggarwal for the advertisement of its pillows through social media. The brand is available in the US, Canada, India, and Mexico.

The market for maternity pillows is characterized by the presence of a large number of players. The companies are focused on brand building, marketing through social media platforms, expansion, and product launches to stay ahead of the competition. The companies are also frequently getting their pillows reviewed to increase sales.

Some of the popular companies include PharMeDoc, Quilt Comfort, and Pregnancy Pillow, LLC.



Get additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/request-customization/13146



Key Players



1. PharMeDoc

2. Babymoov

3. COYUCHI

4. Momcozy

5. Mocer LLC (Bamibi)

6. Boppy

7. Queen Rose

8. Pregnancy Pillow, LLC

9. Cozy Bump Corporation

10. Medela AG

11. Quilt Comfort

12. Theraline UK



Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/maternity-pillow-market-13146



Market Segmentation



• Product Insights



o U-shaped

o C-shaped

o J-shaped

o Wedges

o Others



• Material Insights



o Memory Foam

o Styrofoam Ball

o Polyester Fiber

o Microbeads

o Buckwheat

o Others



• Distribution Channel Insights



o Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

o Online

o Hospital & Pharmacy

o Others



• Regional Insights



o North America



 US

 Canada

 Mexico



o Europe



 UK

 Germany

 France

 Italy

 Spain



o Asia Pacific



 China

 Japan

 India

 South Korea

 Australia



o Central and South America



 Brazil



o Middle East and Africa



 South Africa

 UAE

About the report:



The global Maternity pillows market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



Interested in Procure Data? Visit: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/12942/single



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com