The Global Medical Coatings Market is forecast to grow by $4859.3 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.73% during the forecast period

Our report on the medical coatings market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing geriatric population, growing preference for mis and non-invasive techniques, and increase in hospital-associated infections.



The medical coatings market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Medical equipment

• Medical implants

• Others



By Material

• Polymers

• Metals



By Type

• Passive

• Active



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the technological advancements in medical coatings as one of the prime reasons driving the medical coatings market growth during the next few years. Also, advent of nano-coating technology and increasing medical insurance schemes will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the medical coatings market covers the following areas:

• Medical coatings market sizing

• Medical coatings market forecast

• Medical coatings market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading medical coatings market vendors that include Advanced Plating Technologies, Applied Medical Coatings LLC, AST Products Inc., Biocoat Inc., Covalon Technologies Ltd., Endura Coatings, Formacoat LLC, Freudenberg SE, Harland Medical Systems Inc., Hydromer Inc., Katahdin Industries, KISCO Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, Materion Corp., Medicoat AG, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Miller Stephenson Inc., Para-Coat Technologies Inc., Surgical Coatings LLC, and Surmodics Inc. Also, the medical coatings market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

