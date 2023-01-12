The Global Plant-based Meat Market is forecast to grow by $12532.87 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 26.1% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Plant-based Meat Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06063663/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by new product launches, increasing investments by vendors in the market, and an increase in the number of people following the vegan lifestyle.



The plant-based meat market is segmented as below:

By Foodservice System

• Frozen

• Refrigerated

• Shelf-stable



By Type

• Plant based beef

• Plant based chicken

• Plant based pork

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the changing consumer demographics as one of the prime reasons driving the plant-based meat market growth during the next few years. Also, the growth of private-label brands and celebrity endorsement will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading plant-based meat market vendors that include Albertsons Co. Inc, Beyond Meat Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., Ecozone, Gathered Foods Corp., Green Monday, Hormel Foods Corp., Impossible Foods Inc., Jensen Meat Co., Kellogg Co, Kerry Group Plc, Kroger Co., Maple Leaf Foods Inc., Monde Nissin Corp., Nestle SA, New Wave Foods, The Kraft Heinz Co., The Tofurky Co. Inc., Tyson Foods Inc., and Unilever PLC. Also, the plant-based meat market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

