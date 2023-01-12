The Global Electronic Logging Devices (ELDs) Market is forecast to grow by $3167.7 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.69% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electronic Logging Devices (ELDs) Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06129184/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the electronic logging devices (ELDs) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by use of ELDs enhances quality of driving, the rising preference for road transportation, and the need to comply with regulatory requirements.



The electronic logging devices (ELDs) market is segmented as below:

By Component

• Telematics unit

• Engine module

• External display



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the use of analytics with ELDs as one of the prime reasons driving the electronic logging devices (ELDs) market growth during the next few years. Also, the integration of mobile devices with ELDs and the growing number of evs will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the electronic logging devices (ELDs) market covers the following areas:

• Electronic logging devices (ELDs) market sizing

• Electronic logging devices (ELDs) market forecast

• Electronic logging devices (ELDs) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electronic logging devices (ELDs) market vendors that include AT and T Inc., Danlaw Technologies India Ltd., Donlen Corp., EROAD Inc., Garmin Ltd, Geotab Inc, HOS247 LLC, InTouchGPS, Intrepid Control Systems Inc., Masternaut Ltd., Merchants Fleet, Omnitracs LLC, ORBCOMM Inc., Pedigree Technologies LLC, RACELOGIC Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Teletrac Navman US Ltd, TomTom International BV, Trimble Inc., and Verizon Communications Inc. Also, the electronic logging devices (ELDs) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

