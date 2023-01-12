The Global Baby Stroller and Pram Market is forecast to grow by $1438.82 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.12% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Baby Stroller and Pram Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177439/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the baby stroller and pram market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by changing lifestyles coupled with rise in single-parent and nuclear families, innovation and portfolio extension leading to premiumization of products, and growing demand for multifunctional baby strollers.



The baby stroller and pram market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By End-user

• Baby comfort stroller

• Baby buggies

• Baby comfort pram

• Baby 3-wheeler stroller

• Baby tandem stroller



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the emerging demand for eco-friendly strollers as one of the prime reasons driving the baby stroller and pram market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of technologically advanced baby strollers and distribution channel expansion strategies by vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the baby stroller and pram market covers the following areas:

• Baby stroller and pram market sizing

• Baby stroller and pram market forecast

• Baby stroller and pram market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading baby stroller and pram market vendors that include Artsana Spa, Baby Bunting Group Ltd., Baby Trend Inc., BRITAX ROMER Kindersicherheit GmbH, Bugaboo North America Inc., Combi Corp., CYBEX GmbH, Dorel Industries Inc., Evenflo Co. Inc., HunyHuny Overseas Pvt. Ltd., Inglesina USA Inc., Johnston Prams and Buggies Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., Nuna International BV, Peg Perego SpA, Pigeon Stroller, Reliance Retail Ltd., SND Digital Retails LLP, Summer Infant Inc., and TRIOS VENTURES PTY LTD. Also, the baby stroller and pram market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

