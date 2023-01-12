Crypto Exchange Blofin Released - Attention Drawn to Innovative and Traditional Financial Market

George Town, Cayman Islands, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blofin brought its crypto futures trading exchange into existence on January 12th. On the first day of operation, Blofin's trading system shows its ultimate performance in infrastructural stability and in market depth, both of which grounded the maximization of users' returns and the best shot to take market opportunities. The launch of the Blofin exchange received a lot of attention and recognition.

The Blofin platform provides an exceptional user experience with its trading engine at high speed and tight security. The system processes thousands of orders per second. And it has the proven capability to resist terabytes of HTTP DDoS and L3/4 DDoS attacks. Users can then trade safely and efficiently on the Blofin platform with negligible latency and barely slippage.

Blofin exchange received brilliant feedback from industrial experts who paid close attention to its launching. Harry Man, Partner of Matrix Partners China, is impressed by the vision of the Blofin team and the progress it has achieved so far: "We are content to see Blofin launch its crypto futures trading system. In the tides of industrial development, projects, especially trading platforms, have undergone iterations dramatically. Bringing a new trading platform into existence, Blofin has stuck to its mission that a good exchange should be trustworthy, easy to use, and always put the users' funds' security at priority. We believe Blofin will continue working on it."

Blofin partners with industry-leading institutions to provide multi-layer security measures for what crypto traders care about most. First, the platform draws the decentralized Merkle Tree verification to prove users’ reserve. Second, it uses the wallet as a service (WaaS) to keep users’ assets in third-party custody. Third, Blofin users can get preferential reimbursement in accidents from Fireblocks, which is the leading crypto assets custody provider in the U.S. Additionally, the platform is committed to adopting a Know-Your-Transaction solution from AnChain.AI, to ensure the most cutting-edge practice. "Blofin's integration of key measures including AI-powered algorithms, infrastructure, and analysis demonstrates their commitment to security in the digital asset ecosystem," commented Victor Fang, CEO, Chairman of Board, and Co-founder of AnChain.AI.

The Blofin team celebrated the release of the exchange platform with a press handout and an endorsement from practitioners. “The clearance of leverage in the crypto market has basically ended with price drops and institutional bankruptcies, while the risks within the industry have been released. The future of the crypto industry depends on both the macro market's influence and the industry's innovation. We are optimistic about all companies or projects that innovate in their own fields, provide better products and services, and operate honestly. The successful launch of blofin.com is our first step to the moon,” said Matt Hu, Founder and CEO of Blofin, Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2017.

The Blofin team has carried out ambassador, referral, and affiliate programs simultaneously with the platform launch. Through these programs, the team will be able to reach out to more crypto enthusiasts who have the same vision and maximize the influence of the brand. Now, the orientation activities are in full swing.

About Blofin:

Blofin was established in 2019 as a world-class crypto-fiat financial services institution. On Jan. 12th, 2023, Blofin launched its futures trading exchange platform packed with pragmatic security measures, including AI-powered algorithms, infrastructure, analysis, and more. Blofin team consists of serial entrepreneurs, executives from the traditional finance industry, professional traders, risk control professionals, and more.