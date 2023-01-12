12 January 2023
NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC
RESULT OF GENERAL MEETING
Northern Venture Trust PLC announces that at the general meeting held on 12 January 2023 all of the resolutions set out in the notice of the meeting were duly passed by shareholders.
In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, a copy of the resolutions proposed and passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will also be available from www.mercia.co.uk/vcts/nvt
Details of proxy voting on the resolutions put to shareholders at the general meeting are as follows:
|Number
|Resolution
|For
|Discretionary
|Against
|Vote Withheld
|1
|To approve the Directors’ remuneration policy
|2,935,839
|32,922
|391,832
|226,165
|2
|To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006
|3,322,890
|26,176
|37,692
|200,000
|3
|To disapply section 561 of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to certain allotments of equity securities and the sale of treasury shares
|3,194,696
|26,176
|158,886
|207,000
|4
|To authorise the Company to make market purchases of shares in accordance with section 701 of the Companies Act 2006
|3,518,302
|40,607
|27,849
|0
Enquiries:
Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430
Website: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts
Neither the contents of the Mercia Asset Management PLC website, nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website), are incorporated into, or form part of, this announcement.