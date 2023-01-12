12 January 2023

NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC

RESULT OF GENERAL MEETING

Northern Venture Trust PLC announces that at the general meeting held on 12 January 2023 all of the resolutions set out in the notice of the meeting were duly passed by shareholders.

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, a copy of the resolutions proposed and passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will also be available from www.mercia.co.uk/vcts/nvt

Details of proxy voting on the resolutions put to shareholders at the general meeting are as follows:

Number Resolution For Discretionary Against Vote Withheld 1 To approve the Directors’ remuneration policy 2,935,839 32,922 391,832 226,165 2 To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 3,322,890 26,176 37,692 200,000 3 To disapply section 561 of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to certain allotments of equity securities and the sale of treasury shares 3,194,696 26,176 158,886 207,000 4 To authorise the Company to make market purchases of shares in accordance with section 701 of the Companies Act 2006 3,518,302 40,607 27,849 0

Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts

