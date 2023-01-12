The Global Hydrogen Storage Market is forecast to grow by $3884.93 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.31% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hydrogen Storage Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06187702/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased usage of hydrogen storage tanks in transportation applications, growing demand for fertilizers, and growth in global refining capacity.



The hydrogen storage market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Physical

• Material-based



By Application

• Chemicals

• Oil refining

• Industrial

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the development of new applications for hydrogen-powered fuel cells as one of the prime reasons driving the hydrogen storage market growth during the next few years. Also, renewables integration with energy storage and reduction in fuel cell prices will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hydrogen storage market vendors that include Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Air Liquide SA, American Elements, Calvera Maquinaria e Instalaciones S.L., Chart Industries Inc., Cummins Inc., HBank Technologies Inc., Hexagon Composites ASA, HPS Home Power Solutions GmbH, Hydrexia, Hydrogen In Motion Inc., Inox Leasing and Finance Ltd., Linde Plc, Luxfer Holdings Plc, McPhy Energy SA, Plug Power Inc., Pragma Industries SAS, Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide Inc., SAS HySiLabs, and Worthington Industries Inc. Also, the hydrogen storage market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

