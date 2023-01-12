Antiseptic and Disinfectant Market is estimated to be US$ 98.5 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 11.9% over the forecast period (2022-2032) - By PMI

Covina, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antiseptics are disinfectants applied to living tissue and skin; Disinfectants are antibiotics that are applied only to inanimate objects. In general, antiseptics are used only on the skin and not for surface disinfection, and disinfectants are not used for skin disinfection because they can damage the skin and tissues. These drugs are applied to the living tissue to kill the bacteria and stop their growth in the wound, thus preventing its infection, antiseptics do not heal the wound but prevent the wound from becoming infected. Currently, there are five main EPA-registered chemicals that hospitals use for disinfection: quaternary ammonium, hypochlorite, accelerated hydrogen peroxide, phenolics, and peracetic acidBleach is one of the best household cleaners to use with any virus, it's already a very common item in most homes, when cleaning, mix half a cup of bleach with a gallon of hot water. Wipe down surfaces such as tables, hard back chairs, door knobs, light switches, remotes, handles, desks, toilets and sinks. Dettol Liquid is an effective concentrated antiseptic solution that kills bacteria and provides protection against germs that can cause infection and illness, it can be used for mild antiseptic wound cleansing and antiseptic skin cleansing. Both disinfectants and disinfectants are widely used to control infections, they kill microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses and fungi, using chemicals called biocides, disinfectants are used to kill germs on inanimate surfaces, disinfectants kill microorganisms on your skin. Disinfectants may contain the same chemicals as antiseptics but in higher concentrations, these disinfectants include alcohol, formaldehyde, glutaraldehyde, quaternary ammonium compounds, chlorine and chlorine compounds, iodophors, ortho-phthalaldehyde, perhydroxide, perphenoloxide, perhydroxide, chlorine and chlorine compounds acid peracetic acid and hydrogen peroxide. Disinfectants must be used properly to be effective, the manufacturer will include instructions for proper use. Antiseptics are widely used in health care to kill or stop the growth of microbes on skin and mucous membranes, they are also used in public and domestic settings to treat minor wounds and to clean hands. Disinfectants must be used properly to be effective, the manufacturer will include instructions for proper use. Antiseptics are widely used in health care to kill or stop the growth of microbes on the skin and mucous membranes, they are also used in public and domestic settings to treat minor wounds and to clean hands.

The report “Antiseptic and Disinfectant Market, By Type (Quaternary Ammonium Compounds, Chlorine Compound, Alcohol-Based, Aldehyde-Based, Phenolic Compound, Hydrogen Peroxide, Iodine, Silver), By Product (Enzymatic Cleaners, Medical Device Disinfectants, Surface Disinfectants), By End Use (Healthcare Providers, Commercial Users, Domestic Users), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends Analysis and Forecast till 2032 “

Key Highlights:

In April 2022, Reckitt exists to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a clean and healthy world. In April, Reckitt is pleased to announce a partnership with four NGOs to launch the 'Hong Kong Community Care Programmed 2022', protecting the local community by making access to high-quality sanitation, wellness and nutrition a privilege, not a right.

In September 2022, Reckitt and its brand Dettol announced a partnership with delivery service and local travel leaders Deliveroo, SF Express and Uber to protect the daily needs of Hong Kong people by enhancing the hygiene standards of their services with visible disinfectants in their relentless pursuit of a cleaner and healthier world. A step forward to protect, heal and achieve nature's purpose of racquet.

In July 2020, BD, a leading global medical technology company, announced the availability of preoperative skin preparation with BD PurPrep Patient Sterile Solution, the first and only fully sterile povidone-iodine plus isopropyl alcohol single-use antiseptic skin preparation commercially available in the United States.

Analyst View:

Antiseptics and disinfectants are widely used in hospitals and other healthcare settings for a variety of topical and hard surface applications, particularly as they are an essential part of infection control practices and aid among the prevention of nosocomial infections. Both disinfectants and disinfectants are widely used for infection control, killing microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses and fungi using chemicals called biocides. While disinfectants are used to kill germs on inanimate surfaces, antiseptics kill microorganisms on your skin. Antiseptics are substances that help reduce the risk of microbial growth on the skin, they are used daily in medical settings to reduce the risk of infection and stop the spread of germs, although they are generally safe, it is best to avoid their use for long periods of time. Innovation in the Antiseptic and Disinfectant Market is increasing worldwide, driven by technological developments in Antiseptics and disinfectants products that are more efficient to use.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Antiseptic and Disinfectant Market, By Type (Quaternary Ammonium Compounds, Chlorine Compound, Alcohol-Based, Aldehyde-Based, Phenolic Compound, Hydrogen Peroxide, Iodine, Silver), By Product (Enzymatic Cleaners, Medical Device Disinfectants, Surface Disinfectants), By End Use (Healthcare Providers, Commercial Users, Domestic Users), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”

Key Market Insights from the report:

Antiseptic and Disinfectant Market accounted for US$ 42.1 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 98.5 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.9%. The Antiseptic and Disinfectant Market is segmented based on Type, Product, End Use and Region.

Based on Type, Antiseptic and Disinfectant Market is segmented into Quaternary Ammonium Compounds, Chlorine Compound, Alcohol-Based, Aldehyde-Based, Phenolic Compound, Hydrogen Peroxide, Iodine, Silver.

Based on Product, Antiseptic and Disinfectant Market is segmented into Enzymatic Cleaners, Medical Device Disinfectants, and Surface Disinfectants.

Based on End Use, Antiseptic and Disinfectant Market is segmented into Healthcare Providers, Commercial Users, and Domestic Users.

By Region, the Antiseptic and Disinfectant Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Antiseptic and Disinfectant Market:

The prominent players operating in the Antiseptic and Disinfectant Market includes, Steris Plc, Kimberly-Clark Coorporation, 3M, Reckitt Benckiser, Bio-Cide International, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Cardinal Health, Clorox Company, BD, Sceptre Medical India. The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Scope of the Report:

Antiseptic and Disinfectant Market, By Type Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Quaternary Ammonium Compounds Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Chlorine Compound Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Alcohol-Based Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Aldehyde-Based Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Phenolic Compound Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Hydrogen Peroxide Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Iodine Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Silver Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Antiseptic and Disinfectant Market, By Product Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Enzymatic Cleaners Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Medical Device Disinfectants Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Surface Disinfectants Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Antiseptic and Disinfectant Market, By End Use Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Healthcare Providers Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Commercial Users Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Domestic Users Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032



