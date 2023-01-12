The Global Agarwood Essential Oil Market is forecast to grow by $1,075.28 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.86% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Agarwood Essential Oil Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06187816/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the agarwood essential oil market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by expanding retail space, the health benefits of agarwood essential oils, and increasing use of agarwood essential oil in home care products.



The agarwood essential oil market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Cosmetics and personal care

• Incense

• Therapeutics

• Others



By Type

• Natural agarwood essential oil

• Organic agarwood essential oil



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising demand for aromatherapy as one of the prime reasons driving the agarwood essential oil market growth during the next few years. Also, clean labeling of essential oils and increasing demand for organic and cold-pressed agarwood essential oil will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the agarwood essential oil market covers the following areas:

• Agarwood essential oil market sizing

• Agarwood essential oil market forecast

• Agarwood essential oil market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading agarwood essential oil market vendors that include Biofinest, Biolandes SAS, Deve Herbes, Edens Garden Inc., Essential Oil Wizardry, Flowers Shining Everywhere Inc., Grandawood, Gritman Corp., Hoang Giang Agarwood Ltd., HYSSES Pte Ltd., JiAn ZhongXiang Natural Plants Co. Ltd., Katyani Exports, Mangalam Agro, Maruti Natural Fragrances, Nusaroma, Oud and Musk, Shiv Sales Corporation, Thai Borai Agarwood Co. Ltd., Tram Huong Viet, and Treedom Oud. Also, the agarwood essential oil market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06187816/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________