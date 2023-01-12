Accrete AI Named a Cool Vendor in AI Core Technologies

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accrete AI, a leading provider of configurable dual-use AI solutions, today announced that the Company has been recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor in AI Core Technologies.

Accrete’s continually learning AI platform, Nebula, powers configurable AI solutions that automate analytical work to help enterprises deal with information overload problems in mission-critical environments at the scale and complexity of the open-source web. Nebula accumulates interdisciplinary knowledge by continuously reading, understanding, and learning from multi-modal and multi-structured data. The platform’s modularity and ability to accumulate, transfer, and build upon tacit domain knowledge facilitates templatization which is the key to scalability. Accrete’s first blockbuster templated solution powered by Nebula, Argus™ for open-source threat detection, is relevant to both government and commercial customers, and is being used in production by the U.S. Department of Defense.

According to Gartner, “The Cool Vendors in this research have demonstrated novel capabilities ranging from causal AI to foundation models and decision intelligence that enables continuous intelligence design patterns.”

“The incredible excitement around foundational AI with the success of companies such as OpenAI and Hugging Face underscores that the market is realizing that AI is the next evolution of software. Nevertheless, most generative AI is static, offline, and limited in domain-specific applications. We are very proud to be recognized as a Cool Vendor in AI Core Technologies for Nebula,” said Prashant Bhuyan, Accrete AI CEO, Founder, and Chairman. He added, “Nebula leverages breakthroughs in the application of core AI technologies such as transformers, large language models, explainable AI, and human-computer interaction to create real-world value. At Accrete, we believe the purpose of intelligence is productivity. In order for AI to be more productive than humans, the AI must be able to perform analytical work at a scale and quality that would otherwise require armies of experts.”

View a complimentary copy of the December 2022 Cool Vendor report to learn more about AI core technologies and why Accrete is a Cool Vendor https://www.accrete.ai/accrete-cool-vendor-2022

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology buyers to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designations. Gartner research publications consist of the options of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including all warranties of merchantability, or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademarks and service mark, and COOL VENDORS is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner, Cool Vendors in AI Core Technologies, 23 December 2022, Arun Chandrasekaran, et. Al.

About Accrete AI

Accrete's mission is to create AI so powerful that it amplifies human reasoning and enables government entities and commercial enterprises to grow in previously unimaginable ways. Accrete, founded in 2017, delivers configurable dual-use AI solutions that automate complex analytical work for both government and enterprise customers with a focus on defense, intelligence, and cybersecurity. Accrete has 128 employees globally and is headquartered in Lower Manhattan with offices in Alexandria, Va. and Wellesley, Mass. For more information, visit www.accrete.ai.