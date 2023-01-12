UPDATE - Quantum Temple Raises $2 Million in Pre-Seed Funding to Leverage Web3 for Cultural Heritage Preservation

MIAMI, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Temple , the Web3 platform dedicated to preserving cultural heritage, has announced $2 million in pre-seed funding led by Borderless Capital, with participation from Algorand Foundation, Outliers Fund, Shima Capital, New Moon Ventures, and NxGen, as well as other strategic angel investors.



Quantum Temple is using blockchain technology and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to preserve cultural heritage and facilitate equitable exchanges between collectors and ancestral communities. With the help of a multidisciplinary team of advisors, Quantum Temple has created a decentralized platform that documents and funds expressions of cultural heritage through digital, physical, and experiential NFTs. By taking on the important task of preserving the knowledge and traditions of at-risk ancestral communities, Quantum Temple is helping to ensure that these cultural expressions are not lost due to inequitable wealth distribution, conflict, and forced migration.

The creation and exchange of NFTs enable new revenue streams for local artists and cultural keepers by co-creating and distributing physical and digital artifacts that preserve their cultural heritage on the blockchain and drive regenerative funding for their communities. It incentivizes younger generations to stay involved in their family traditions, protect their cultural heritage, and raise awareness, transparently distributing NFT royalties directly to the cultural keepers in perpetuity.

Quantum Temple is truly based on a multi-disciplinary alliance between culture keepers, government institutions, civil society, curatorial anthropologists and content creators to tokenize tangible and intangible cultural heritage. The initial board of advisors includes:

J. Stephen Lansing is an American anthropologist, external professor at the Santa Fe Institute and the Complexity Science Hub Vienna; a visiting scholar at the Hoffman Global Institute for Business and Society at INSEAD Singapore, and emeritus professor of anthropology at the University of Arizona. He is especially known from his decades of research on the emergent properties of human-environmental interactions in Bali, Borneo and the Malay Archipelago; social-ecological modeling, and complex adaptive system;

is an American anthropologist, external professor at the Santa Fe Institute and the Complexity Science Hub Vienna; a visiting scholar at the Hoffman Global Institute for Business and Society at INSEAD Singapore, and emeritus professor of anthropology at the University of Arizona. He is especially known from his decades of research on the emergent properties of human-environmental interactions in Bali, Borneo and the Malay Archipelago; social-ecological modeling, and complex adaptive system; Vibeke Sorensen is an artist and professor working in digital multimedia. Her research at CASBS will include explorations of musical and calendrical polyrhythms from Bali to Kauai using digital media, and on the emergence of Jungian archetypes from dream networks;

is an artist and professor working in digital multimedia. Her research at CASBS will include explorations of musical and calendrical polyrhythms from Bali to Kauai using digital media, and on the emergence of Jungian archetypes from dream networks; ​​Eva Maria Düringer Cavalli is an Austrian fashion designer, former Creative Director for Roberto Cavalli and Miss Austria title holder;

is an Austrian fashion designer, former Creative Director for Roberto Cavalli and Miss Austria title holder; Dr Mario Hardy Ex-CEO of Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA). PATA is the largest non-profit, non-political organization in the field of travel and tourism;

Alexandra de Royere is a senior business advisor and Harvard Business school senior researcher with over 30 years experience in developing sustainable luxury and fashion brands. She is a collector and advocate for modern art, member of the international foundation ArteBA and Tokyo Art Club.



“Quantum Temple is using blockchain technology not only to enrich our collective understanding and appreciation of cultural heritage, it also generates revenue for artists and artisans who are stewards of precious cultural resources. This represents the promise of Web 3 technology: Benefitting the many and not just the few” commented Matt Keller, Director of Impact & Inclusion at Algorand Foundation.

“Quantum Temple is one of the very few Web3 projects that create social innovation and social impact at a global scale,” commented Poseidon Ho, Founding Partner of Outliers Fund and early investor of Quantum Temple.

“We’re committed to building a transparent and regenerative funding model to preserve cultural heritage. We’re committed to using blockchain as regenerative finance infrastructure to allow a new transparent and equitable funding model to preserve cultural heritage and positively impact ancestral communities working in the sector.” said Linda Adami, CEO of Quantum Temple. “To achieve our mission, we’re connecting philanthropists and culture patrons who are committed to protecting cultural heritage and its role in maintaining our collective identity, beliefs, and purpose.”

Philanthropists, pioneers, and conscious travelers can become founding members of the Quantum Temple community through the Cosmic Egg Membership NFT with an Impact Fund to drive Web3 inclusion and culture heritage preservation for ancestral communities. To be followed by multiple series of NFT collections for cultural heritage, artifacts and experiences. For more information about Quantum Temple and Cosmic Egg Memberships, please visit quantumtemple.xyz

About Quantum Temple

Quantum Temple is the Web3 platform preserving cultural heritage. Our platform enables equitable exchanges between conscious collectors and ancestral communities to protect and share knowledge, traditions, and art forms of cultures around the world in perpetuity through blockchain technology. For more information visit quantumtemple.xyz . For updates, follow Quantum Temple on Twitter , Instagram , Youtube , Linkedin , TikTok and Medium .

About Borderless

Borderless Capital is a venture capital firm focused on early-stage investing in web3 and crypto. With a portfolio of over 200 investments, Borderless has offices in Miami, Orlando, Denver, Madrid, New Delhi and Mumbai. The firm is actively making new investments out of a family of funds across EdgeFi, Algorand, and xChain Funds. Borderless has launched global accelerators across five continents and has a strong commitment to actively work with and support founders. The firm was founded by Arul Murugan and David Garcia, serial entrepreneurs turned VC investors. https://www.borderlesscapital.io/

About Algorand Foundation

The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. Learn more at www.algorand.foundation .

About Outliers Fund

Outliers Fund was founded by research scientists, angel investors and venture builders from MIT in 2016. Outliers Fund I (2016-2018) / Outliers Fund II (2018-2021) returned 16x / 11x respectively. Outliers Lab has incubated 10 Web3 startups with $100M+ raised collectively, three being acquired and two filing IPO. Outliers Fund III (2022-2026) has been deployed on Ethereum through Syndicate for all benefits of a venture DAO, while maintaining the legitimate structure of GP / LP. Outliers Fund was known for investing through scientific research and collective intelligence with its 100+ community members.

